Fung Announces City & Town Campaign Chairs
Tuesday, March 20, 2018
"I am so thankful for the support of these experienced community leaders from across our state. Together, we are focused on righting the ship here in Rhode Island, and I am confident that with their help we can fix the mess this Governor has made," said Fung.
The chairs represent more than 50 individuals in 34 towns across the state.
See the Chairs below
Barrington:
Co-Chair Lisa Daft
Co-Chair Geoff Grove
Bristol:
Honorary Co-Chair Harold Demopulos
Co-Chair Marco Capaldi
Burrillville:
Chair Scott Rabideau, President of Natural Resource Services, Inc.
Coventry
Chair Glen Shibley, Town Council President
Cranston
Co-Chair Michael Farina, President and City Wide Councilman
Co-Chair Michael Favicchio, Vice President, Ward 6
Co-Chair Christopher Paplauskas, Majority Leader
Co-Chair Kenneth Hopkins, City Wide Councilman
Co-Chair Trent Colford, City Council, Ward 4
Co-Chair Steve Agnoli
Co-Chair Hillary Costa
Cumberland
Co-Chair Pam Costa
Co-Chair David Shepherd
East Greenwich
C0-Chair Michael Isaacs, Former Council President
Honorary Co-Chair Yan Lindsay Sun
Co-Chair Rich Fuka, President of the Rhode Island Fisherman’s Alliance
East Providence
Co-Chair Rolland Grant, Former Mayor
Co-Chair Christopher Holland
Exeter
Co-Chair Frank Maher, Town Councilman & Former State Senator
Co-Chair Kevin McGovern, Town Council President
Foster
Chair Mike Chippendale, State Representative
Glocester
Chair Deb Burlingame
Hopkinton
Chair Frank Landolfi, Hopkinton Town Council President
Jamestown
Chair Blake Dickinson
Johnston
Chair Nick Grasso
Lincoln
Chair Thomas J. Paolino, State Senator
Middletown
Chair Liana Ferreira-Fenton, Middletown School Committee
Narragansett
Co-Chair Matthew M. Mannix, President Pro Tem, Narragansett Town Council
Co-Chair Christopher Hultquist
Newport
Honorary Chair Ed Walsh Sr., Former Principal of Underwood School
North Kingstown
Chair Mark Zaccaria, Former Chairman of the Rhode Island GOP
North Providence
Chair Joseph A. Giammarco, Esq.
North Smithfield
Co-Chair Brian Newberry, State Representative
Co-Chair Jason Andoscia
Pawtucket
Chair Scott Rotondo
Portsmouth
Chair Allen Shers
Providence
Chair Hamlet Lopez
Scituate
Co-Chair Scott Klimaj
Co-Chair Kathleen Knight Bianchi
Smithfield
Chair Susan Iannitelli
South Kingston
Co-Chair Sean O’Donnell
Co-Chair Lee Duckworth
Tiverton
Chair Randy LeBeau
Warren
Co-Chair Andrea Smiley
Co-Chair Mark Smiley, Former Chairman of the Rhode Island GOP
Warwick
Co-Chair Ed Carpenter
Co-Chair Chris Allen
Co-Chair Tony Corrente
Co-Chair Rick Cascella
Co-Chair Mike Penta
Co-Chair Angelica “Gel” Penta
West Greenwich
Chair Mark Tourgee
West Warwick
Chair Mike Pinga, Former State Senator
Westerly
Co-Chair Nancy Richmond
Co-Chair Bob Priolo
Woonsocket
Co-Chair Leo Tetrault
Co-Chair Martha Tetrault
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
Related Articles
- ABC6’s “In The Arena” - Paolino Goes 1-On-1 with Mayor Fung
- Democratic Female Senator Introduces “Governor Fung” at CLCF Softball
- Fung Blasts Raimondo’s Record During Appearance on GoLocal LIVE
- Muksian: Forced to Resign in Providence for Self-Dealing, Tapped by Fung to Head Administration
- Fung Says Cranston Can Still “Make its Argument ” in Legal Battle Over Anti-Panhandling Ordinance
- Former Cranston Mayor Blasts Fung, Raimondo and City of Providence
- Fung Announces Finding Possible Voter Fraud in Cranston, Calls for Reforms
- Mayor Fung Announces New Flood Detection System Installed in Cranston
- Fung Leads Effort to Improve Panhandling Safety - Cranston Passes Ordinance
- Mayor Fung Talks About Economic Growth Without Taxpayer Subsidies on LIVE
- Fung and Avedisian Speak Out on Trump, GOP Chair Bell Refuses to Comment
- Fung Ducks DACA, Other GOP Gov Candidates Support Trump
- Democratic Governors Assn Blasts Fung, Morgan for Failing to Speak Out on Harassment
- LIVE: GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Morgan Questions “Where Fung Stands” on LIVE
- RI Loses 200 Jobs in January, Fung Blasts Raimondo’s Performance
- Fung and Morgan Refuse to Condemn Alleged Sexual Harassment By President of RI Young Republicans
- Fung Raises Over $175K in 4th Quarter of 2017
- Fung is Back — Announces 2018 Run for Governor
- Morgan Out Raises Fung for Quarter in GOP Battle, He Has More Cash on Hand
- VIDEO: Fung Blasts Raimondo’s State of the State Speech
- VIDEO: Cranston’s Fung Says “Stay Off Roads” on LIVE During Storm