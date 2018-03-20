Fung Announces City & Town Campaign Chairs

Cranston Mayor and Gubernatorial candidate Allan Fung announced the City and Town chairs who will serve as leaders throughout the state.

"I am so thankful for the support of these experienced community leaders from across our state. Together, we are focused on righting the ship here in Rhode Island, and I am confident that with their help we can fix the mess this Governor has made," said Fung.

The chairs represent more than 50 individuals in 34 towns across the state.

See the Chairs below

Barrington:

Co-Chair Lisa Daft

Co-Chair Geoff Grove



Bristol:

Honorary Co-Chair Harold Demopulos

Co-Chair Marco Capaldi

Burrillville:

Chair Scott Rabideau, President of Natural Resource Services, Inc.



Coventry

Chair Glen Shibley, Town Council President



Cranston

Co-Chair Michael Farina, President and City Wide Councilman

Co-Chair Michael Favicchio, Vice President, Ward 6

Co-Chair Christopher Paplauskas, Majority Leader

Co-Chair Kenneth Hopkins, City Wide Councilman

Co-Chair Trent Colford, City Council, Ward 4

Co-Chair Steve Agnoli

Co-Chair Hillary Costa



Cumberland

Co-Chair Pam Costa

Co-Chair David Shepherd

East Greenwich

C0-Chair Michael Isaacs, Former Council President

Honorary Co-Chair Yan Lindsay Sun

Co-Chair Rich Fuka, President of the Rhode Island Fisherman’s Alliance



East Providence

Co-Chair Rolland Grant, Former Mayor

Co-Chair Christopher Holland

Exeter

Co-Chair Frank Maher, Town Councilman & Former State Senator

Co-Chair Kevin McGovern, Town Council President



Foster

Chair Mike Chippendale, State Representative



Glocester

Chair Deb Burlingame



Hopkinton

Chair Frank Landolfi, Hopkinton Town Council President



Jamestown

Chair Blake Dickinson



Johnston

Chair Nick Grasso



Lincoln

Chair Thomas J. Paolino, State Senator



Middletown

Chair Liana Ferreira-Fenton, Middletown School Committee



Narragansett

Co-Chair Matthew M. Mannix, President Pro Tem, Narragansett Town Council

Co-Chair Christopher Hultquist



Newport

Honorary Chair Ed Walsh Sr., Former Principal of Underwood School



North Kingstown

Chair Mark Zaccaria, Former Chairman of the Rhode Island GOP

North Providence

Chair Joseph A. Giammarco, Esq.



North Smithfield

Co-Chair Brian Newberry, State Representative

Co-Chair Jason Andoscia



Pawtucket

Chair Scott Rotondo



Portsmouth

Chair Allen Shers



Providence

Chair Hamlet Lopez



Scituate

Co-Chair Scott Klimaj

Co-Chair Kathleen Knight Bianchi

Smithfield

Chair Susan Iannitelli



South Kingston

Co-Chair Sean O’Donnell

Co-Chair Lee Duckworth



Tiverton

Chair Randy LeBeau



Warren

Co-Chair Andrea Smiley

Co-Chair Mark Smiley, Former Chairman of the Rhode Island GOP

Warwick

Co-Chair Ed Carpenter

Co-Chair Chris Allen

Co-Chair Tony Corrente

Co-Chair Rick Cascella

Co-Chair Mike Penta

Co-Chair Angelica “Gel” Penta



West Greenwich

Chair Mark Tourgee



West Warwick

Chair Mike Pinga, Former State Senator



Westerly

Co-Chair Nancy Richmond

Co-Chair Bob Priolo



Woonsocket

Co-Chair Leo Tetrault

Co-Chair Martha Tetrault

Next

