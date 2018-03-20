Welcome! Login | Register

Fung Announces City & Town Campaign Chairs

Tuesday, March 20, 2018

GoLocalProv Political Team

 

Allan Fung

Cranston Mayor and Gubernatorial candidate Allan Fung announced the City and Town chairs who will serve as leaders throughout the state.

"I am so thankful for the support of these experienced community leaders from across our state. Together, we are focused on righting the ship here in Rhode Island, and I am confident that with their help we can fix the mess this Governor has made," said Fung.

The chairs represent more than 50 individuals in 34 towns across the state.

See the Chairs below

 

Barrington:
Co-Chair Lisa Daft
Co-Chair Geoff Grove

Bristol:
Honorary Co-Chair Harold Demopulos
Co-Chair Marco Capaldi

Burrillville:
Chair Scott Rabideau, President of Natural Resource Services, Inc.

Coventry
Chair Glen Shibley, Town Council President

Cranston
Co-Chair Michael Farina, President and City Wide Councilman
Co-Chair Michael Favicchio, Vice President, Ward 6
Co-Chair Christopher Paplauskas, Majority Leader
Co-Chair Kenneth Hopkins, City Wide Councilman
Co-Chair Trent Colford, City Council, Ward 4
Co-Chair Steve Agnoli
Co-Chair Hillary Costa

Cumberland 
Co-Chair Pam Costa
Co-Chair David Shepherd

East Greenwich
C0-Chair Michael Isaacs, Former Council President
Honorary Co-Chair Yan Lindsay Sun
Co-Chair Rich Fuka, President of the Rhode Island Fisherman’s Alliance

East Providence 
Co-Chair Rolland Grant, Former Mayor
Co-Chair Christopher Holland

Exeter 
Co-Chair Frank Maher, Town Councilman & Former State Senator
Co-Chair Kevin McGovern, Town Council President

Foster
Chair Mike Chippendale, State Representative

Glocester
Chair Deb Burlingame

Hopkinton
Chair Frank Landolfi, Hopkinton Town Council President

Jamestown
Chair Blake Dickinson

Johnston
Chair Nick Grasso

Lincoln 
Chair Thomas J. Paolino, State Senator

Middletown
Chair Liana Ferreira-Fenton, Middletown School Committee

Narragansett
Co-Chair Matthew M. Mannix, President Pro Tem, Narragansett Town Council
Co-Chair Christopher Hultquist

Newport
Honorary Chair Ed Walsh Sr., Former Principal of Underwood School

North Kingstown
Chair Mark Zaccaria, Former Chairman of the Rhode Island GOP

North Providence 
Chair Joseph A. Giammarco, Esq.

North Smithfield 
Co-Chair Brian Newberry, State Representative
Co-Chair Jason Andoscia

Pawtucket
Chair Scott Rotondo

Portsmouth
Chair Allen Shers

Providence
Chair Hamlet Lopez

Scituate
Co-Chair Scott Klimaj
Co-Chair Kathleen Knight Bianchi

Smithfield 
Chair Susan Iannitelli

South Kingston
Co-Chair Sean O’Donnell
Co-Chair Lee Duckworth

Tiverton 
Chair Randy LeBeau

Warren 
Co-Chair Andrea Smiley
Co-Chair Mark Smiley, Former Chairman of the Rhode Island GOP

Warwick
Co-Chair Ed Carpenter
Co-Chair Chris Allen
Co-Chair Tony Corrente
Co-Chair Rick Cascella
Co-Chair Mike Penta
Co-Chair Angelica “Gel” Penta

West Greenwich 
Chair Mark Tourgee

West Warwick
Chair Mike Pinga, Former State Senator

Westerly
Co-Chair Nancy Richmond
Co-Chair Bob Priolo

Woonsocket
Co-Chair Leo Tetrault
Co-Chair Martha Tetrault

 

Sample: N=403

Rhode Island General Election Voters Margin of Error: +/- 4.9% at 95% Confidence Level

Interviewing Period: October 9-11, 2017

Mode: Landline (61%) and Mobile (39%)

Telephone Directed by: John Della Volpe, SocialSphere, Inc.

Are you registered to vote at this address?

Yes: 100%

When it comes to voting, do you consider yourself to be affiliated with the Democratic Party, the Republican Party, Moderate, or Unaffiliated with a major party?

Unaffiliated: 49%

Democrat: 32%

Republican: 15%

Moderate: .4%

Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?

Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...

Definitely be voting: 78%

Probably be voting: 13%

50-50: 9%

In general, would you say things in Rhode Island are headed in the right direction or are they off on the wrong track?

Right track: 39%

Wrong track: 45%

Mixed: 10%

Don't know/Refused: .6%

What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?

Jobs and economy:  21%

Education: 12%

Taxes: 12%

Roads: 12%

State budget: 9%

Corruption/Public integrity: .8%

Healthcare: 3%

Governor: 3%

Homelessness: 2%

Immigration: 2%

Other: 7%

Don’t know: .9%

Over the past three years or so, would you say the economy in Rhode Island has improved, gotten worse, or not changed at all?

Changed for the better: 35%

Changed for the worse: 16%

Not changed at all: 43%

Don't know/Refused: 5%

Over the same time, has your family's financial situation improved, gotten worse, or not changed at all?

Changed for the better: 26%

Changed for the worse: 19%

Not changed at all: 54%

Don't know/Refused: 1%

Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?

Net: Approve: 28%

Definitely approve: 15%

Probably approve: 14%

Net: Reject: 67%

Probably reject: 19%

Definitely reject: 48%

Don't know: 4%

Could you please tell me your age?

18-24: 7%

25-34: 15%

35-44: 15%

45-54: 20%

55-64: 17%

65+: 25%

Don't know/refused: 1%

What was the last grade you completed in school?

0-11: 2%

High school grad: 16%

Technical/Vocational school: 1%

Some college: 23%

College grad: 34%

Graduate degree: 24%

Don't know/refused: 1%

The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).

$50,000 or less: 27%

More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%

More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%

More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%

$150,000 or more: 13%

Don't know/refused: 17%

What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?

American/None: 21%

English: 13%

Italian: 13%

Irish: 12%

Black or African American: 6%

Latino/Hispanic: 6%

French: 6%

Portuguese: 3%

Jewish: 3%

German: 1%

Would you say that Donald Trump has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as President?


Excellent: 13%
Good: 12%
Fair: 14%
Poor: 57%
Never heard of:  0%
Cannot rate: 3%

Would you say that Jack Reed has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as a United States Senator?

Excellent: 22%
Good: 29%
Fair: 23%
Poor: 15%
Never heard of: 6%
Cannot rate: 6%

Would you say that Sheldon Whitehouse has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as a United States Senator?

Excellent: 17%
Good: 22%
Fair: 21%
Poor: 28%
Never heard of: 6%
Cannot rate: 7%

Would you say that David Cicilline has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as a Member of Congress?

Excellent: 9%
Good: 29%
Fair: 21%
Poor: 27%
Never heard of: 6%
Cannot rate:  8%

Would you say that James Langevin has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as a Member of Congress?

Excellent: 7%
Good: 30%
Fair: 20%
Poor: 18%
Never heard of: 13%
Cannot rate: 11%

Would you say that Gina Raimondo has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Governor?

Excellent: 6%
Good: 28%
Fair: 30%
Poor: 31%
Never heard of: 1%
Cannot rate: 3%

Would you say that Daniel McKee has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Lieutenant Governor?


Excellent: 3%
Good: 16%
Fair: 21%
Poor: 8%
Never heard of: 26%
Cannot rate: 25%

Would you say that Peter Kilmartin has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Attorney General?


Excellent: 3%
Good: 20%
Fair: 28%
Poor: 17%
Never heard of: 13%
Cannot rate: 19%

Would you say that Seth Magaziner has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as General Treasurer?

Excellent: 4%
Good: 18%
Fair: 24%
Poor: 13%
Never heard of: 21%
Cannot rate: 21%

Would you say that Nellie Gorbea has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Secretary of State?

Excellent: 5%
Good: 21%
Fair: 21%
Poor: 10%
Never heard of: 20%
Cannot rate: 23%

Would you say that Jorge Elorza has done an excellent good, fair or poor job as Mayor of Providence?

Excellent: 4%
Good: 24%
Fair: 24%
Poor: 22%
Never heard of: 9%
Cannot rate: 15%

 
 

