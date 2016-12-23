Finneran: Pearl Harbor As Prologue
Friday, December 23, 2016
It was the 75th anniversary of that “day in infamy’. And with an ever dwindling number of World War II survivors in our midst, the papers seemed to go all out to tell the stories of that storied time. It was journalism well done.
The United States was a different country back then---a country very poorly prepared for a violent and hostile world, still struggling with the Depression, largely and fortunately insulated by two massive magnificent oceans. Don’t ever underestimate the importance of those two oceans. Had we shared land borders with either Japan or Germany in 1941, we would likely be speaking one of those languages today. Such was the fate of many nations whose people were distracted, whose armies were non-existent, and whose weapons were obsolete. Those oceans gave us precious space and crucial time, each being essential in getting America’s armed forces ready for total global war.
Today our language, happily, remains English and our interests, happily, are global. Even more happily, among our nation’s best friends and allies are Japan and Germany. Once they were our deadly antagonists. For many years now they have been our staunch partners in peace.
Seventy five years---essentially three generations---is a long time. And as the Bible tells us, time heals all wounds. Such is the case today, making it utterly impossible to summon the killing rage that animated young American boys to fight and to grimly and unapologetically slaughter our Japanese attackers and our German foes.
Time has healed those horrific wounds...................
It is with that thought that I ponder the issue of race relations in America today. As President Barack Obama prepares to leave the presidency, race relations remain a work in progress. Older African-Americans, having lived through and still remembering many of the horrors of the past, are astounded at the forward progress that has been achieved. From slavery to Little Rock, from Little Rock to Selma, and from Selma to the White House is the stuff of dreams. Do they hope for even more progress, even more ground to be gained? Of course they do, as does an overwhelming majority of white Americans on their behalf and on behalf of a better society.
And yet one would have to be truly blind to pretend that the tensions and suspicions of the past have been erased. Younger African-Americans are understandably tired of waiting. Younger African Americans see no need for further “patience”. Justice, real justice, should be impatient with injustice. While every day might be a little bit better, all days pass too slowly and any progress seems utterly imperceptible when you’re holding the short end of the stick.
While I remain hopeful, I find myself wondering whether we’re going to need 75 years—another Pearl Harbor gestation period-- for us to reach the mountain top of racial harmony.
Government policies---contract set-asides, affirmative action, federal dictates---can often be counter-productive, exacerbating tensions and hardening hearts. I don’t think that I’d be a happy Asian student when I learn that my Ivy League application has been denied due to an informal but very rigid quota. When I’ve busted my butt and earned my “privilege”, only to have it set aside by dictatorial federal officials or by race-crazed bureaucrats, a resentment is created.
Much happier results can flow from personal relationships. Neighbors, friends, teammates, classmates, and business colleagues, engaged in common purpose, can quickly demolish every negative racial stereotype in the land. So too can personal relationships.
I’m seeing more and more evidence of inter-racial dating and inter-racial marriage. These racially mixed relationships and families must be intriguing at many levels, forging macro-social progress by way of micro-activity. Most intriguing to me would be the family bigot---you know the type, be he black or be he white, always mouthing off about “those folks”---now forced by family pressure to sit at table with one of “them” and finding a genuinely loving and caring human being. Note the shards of the shattered stereotype................
Maybe, just maybe we can do better than 75 more years of struggle. If we can do it for Japan and Germany, we can do it for ourselves. If soldiers who once tried to kill each other can now shake hands in honest friendship, fellow Americans might do the same.
Peace on earth, goodwill to all.
Operation Stand Down's Boots on the Ground Memorial
Operation Stand Down RI (OSDRI) will host the first annual Boost on the Ground for Heroes Memorial this Memorial Day weekend from Friday, May 27 at 5 p.m. to Monday May 30 at 4 p.m. Overall, OSDRI will place 6,844 boots in the field by the Temple to Music at Roger Williams Park throughout the weekend.
A formal ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 28 at 11 a.m. where Sgt. Major Todd Parisi will deliver the keynote address.
The event will honor all of Rhode Island's veterans American heroes who were killed in action defending the country during the war on terror by marking their lives with a boot, a flag and a name placard.
Foster Parade and Wreath Laying
The Foster Memorial Day Parade and wreath laying will kick off at 8:45 a..m. on Monday from the Foster Center and North roads and go to the Ben Eddy Building.
There will also be a speaking program and the unveiling of a monument that is dedicated to World War II veterans who were originally from Foster.
Flag Retirement Ceremony in Little Compton
The flag retirement ceremony will take pace at post home on the commons in Little Compton at 2 p.m.
During the event, the public is invited to bring worn flags to burn.
Following that, there will be a memorial service at Acoxet Chapel in Westport at 7 p.m.
North Providence Parade
The North Providence Memorial Day Parade begins at 1 p.m. on Monday starting from North Providence High School on Mineral Spring Avenue and ends a Governor John Notte Jr. Park.
The parade will be followed by a short ceremony and then entertainment and food in the park from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
1876 Tribute Re-enactment and Procession
Mystic Seaport in Mystic Connecticut will put on a re-enactment by costumed role-players of an 1876 tribute and procession honoring those who had fallen in the Civil War on Monday.
The reenactment includes the roll of the dead in Fishtown Chapel, observance in Greenmanville Church and a procession to Middle Wharf as well as music of the Civil War fife and drum program.
The entire day goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Bangor, Maine Memorial Day Parade
The Bangor Maine Memorial Day Parade will begin at 10:15 a.m. starting on Exchange Street.
The parade will proceed north on Exchange street and finish on Main Street.
Immediately following the parade there will be a ceremony at Davenport Park.
PHOTO: Davenport Park
Seekonk Memorial Day Parade
The Seekonk Memorial Day Parade kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday from Seekonk High School and ends at Dr. Kevin Hurley Middle School.
Following the parade, there will be a dedication of the Seekonk Veterans Memorial next tot the Seekonk Library. The dedication takes place at Noon.
Battleship Cove in Fall River
Battleship Cove in Fall River will host an observance at noon in order to honor and remember the men and women who dedicated and dedicate their lives to protecting the country.
The ceremony will consist of a the raising of the flag from half staff as well as a 21 gun salute.
The ceremony is FREE and open to the public.
Shrewsbury Memorial Day Parade
The Shrewsbury Memorial Day Parade will start at 9:30 a.m. on Monday from the Richard Carney Municipal Office building and makes several stops along the way.
The parade stops at Soldier's Statue in front of the Police Station on Maple Ave, War Memorial at the Town Center and at the Veterans Lot at Mountain View Cemetery.
At this year's ceremony, Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor, Karyn Polito will speak at the Town Center.
