Fecteau: Disrespecting Our Fallen Heroes
Sunday, October 22, 2017
After taking heat for not calling the families of four recently deceased service members, Mr. Trump told a despicable half-truth involving the late son of his chief of staff and retired General John Kelly. In an awkwardly defensive way, Mr. Trump deflected criticism on this issue by saying President Barack Obama never called the Kelly family after their own son, Second Lt. Robert Kelly, was sadly killed overseas in 2010.
First off, this accusation is so disgustingly disingenuous it is heart-wrenching. President Obama never called the Kelly family (true); he met with them personally after their devastating loss. Secondly, Mr. Trump didn’t even have the common decency to refrain from politicizing such a delicate issue. Mr. Kelly barely mentioned the passing of his son in public for a reason: he didn’t want his death to become a political football. Of course, then walks in Mr. Trump with his latest comments – turning Mr. Kelly’s son’s death into a talking point.
I cannot believe Mr. Trump was so callous and heartless to mold the loss of a loved one into a cudgel to slam Mr. Obama’s legacy. After hearing Mr. Trump’s latest comment about Mr. Kelly’s son, I wanted to take a long, cold shower because it is disgusting. I would love to say this was the end of it – I cannot. Mr. Trump reportedly called the widow of another deceased service member and let her know “he knew what he signed up for.”
Let’s not forget when then-presidential candidate Donald Trump verbal attacked the Gold Star parents of another service member killed overseas, Captain Humayun Khan. During a defensive news interview, when referencing the issue, Mr. Trump had the nerve to say he made a lot of sacrifices too (maybe he received a papercut filing the paperwork for one of his five deferments from Vietnam?).
Mr. Trump doesn’t seem to understand what it means to lose someone in war (or perhaps care). It is tough, and some of my peers made the ultimate sacrifice during the Iraq conflict. This delicate, sensitive issue required empathy for one another, but more importantly the families of our fallen. Mr. Trump has shown he is incapable of such feelings – it is all about him.
In a sad twisted way, Mr. Trump disrespects the legacy of our fallen troops and their families with such cruel disregard for their sacrifice. This is heartbreaking for our country, but more importantly, tragic for our men and women in uniform that deserve so much better.
Operation Stand Down's Boots on the Ground Memorial
Providence, RI
Operation Stand Down RI (OSDRI) will host the 2nd annual Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial this Memorial Day weekend from Friday, May 26 at 8 a.m. to Monday, May 29 at 2 p.m. Overall, OSDRI will place nearly 7,000 boots in the field by the Temple to Music at Roger Williams Park throughout the weekend.
On Sunday, May 28 there will be a Patriotic Concert by the RI National Guard 88th Army Band. The concert will begin at 6:30 p.m.
The event will honor all of Rhode Island's American heroes, who were killed in action defending the country during the war on terror, by marking their lives with a boot, flag, and name placard.
North Kingstown Wreath Laying and Parade
North Kingstown, RI
The North Kingstown Wreath laying ceremony will take place on Monday, May 29 at Civil War Memorial at North Kingstown Town Hall as well as at Veterans Memorial Park. The wreath laying ceremony will begin at 9 a.m.
Following the wreath-laying, there will be a Memorial Day parade at 10 a.m.
PHOTO: Presidio of Monterey/flickr
Garden of Flags in Boston
Boston, MA
Every year, the Massachusetts Military Heroes organization plants a Garden of Flags, over 37,000 of them in front of the Soldiers and Sailors Monument on Boston Common.
Charlestown Parade
Charlestown, RI
The Charlestown Parade begins on Sunday, May 28 at 1 p.m. starting from the Cross Mills on Old Post Road and ending at Ninigret Park.
Once at the park, there will be ceremonies and a performance by the Wakefield Concert Band at 3 p.m.
Essex Junction Memorial Day Parade
The parade will take place on Saturday, May 27 starting at 10 a.m. It leaves out of Champlain Valley Exposition gate F and ends at the dispersal area on Pearl St.
Warwick Jewish Veterans Observance
Warwick, RI
The Warwick Jewish Veterans Observance will take place on Sunday, May 28 at 11 a.m. at the Lincoln Park Cemetery on Post Road.
Ellsworth Maine Memorial Day Parade
Ellsworth, Maine
Beginning on Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m. local marching bands will play patriotic tunes, ride on colorful floats while dressed in red, white and blue.
The parade will follow School St. to Main St. before ending at City Hall.
Foster Parade and Wreath Laying
Foster, RI
The Foster Memorial Day Parade and wreath laying will kick off at 8:45 a.m. on Monday, May 29 from the Foster Center and North roads and go to the Ben Eddy Building.
Following the parade, there will also be a speaking program and the unveiling of a monument that is dedicated to World War II veterans who were originally from Foster.
Seekonk Memorial Day Parade
Seekonk, MA
The Seekonk Memorial Day Parade kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 27 from Seekonk High School and ends at Dr. Kevin Hurley Middle School.
After the parade, there will be hot dogs and hamburgers at American Legion Post # 311 on 351 Fall River Avenue.
Click here for more information
PHOTO: Fleet W/flickr
Avenue of Flags at Pawtuxet Memorial Park in Warwick
Warwick, RI
The Avenue of Flags at Pawtuxet Memorial Park in Warwick consists of over 300 American flags lining the streets in the park.
Hours for the Avenue of Flags are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting on Saturday and ending on Monday.
It is FREE.
Memorial Day Service at Togus National Cemetery
Togus, Maine
Togus National Cemetery will host a traditional Memorial Day Service on Monday, May 29 beginning at 8 a.m.
The service will pay tribute to fallen soldiers, sailors, airmen, and marines with a wreath laying ceremony and much more.
Click here for more information
PHOTO: Togus National Cemetery/ nps.gov
Pawtucket Veterans' Council Ceremony
Pawtucket, RI
The Pawtucket Veterans' Council Ceremony will take place on Monday, May 29 at 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park at Roosevelt Avenue and Exchange Street.
Events will be led by Capt. James Hollis, Commander Raymond Welch, Penny Trottier, Bob Balthazard, president of the Fleet Reserve, John Gallo, Maurice Trottier, Leo Courtois and Ted Gerrard. Commander Jack Lucas will act as emcee.
Leicester Memorial Day Parade
Leicester, MA
The Leicester Memorial Day Parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Memorial School and continuing north on Pleasant Street to the Town Common where ceremonies will be held.
North Providence Parade
North Providence, RI
The North Providence Memorial Day Parade begins at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 29 starting at North Providence High School on Mineral Spring Avenue and ending at Governor John Notte Jr. Park.
The parade will be followed by a short ceremony and then food and entertainment in the park from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Battleship Cove Memorial Day Ceremony
Fall River, MA
Battleship Cove in Fall River will host an observance at noon on Monday, May 29 to honor and remember the men and women who dedicated and dedicate their lives to protecting the country.
The ceremony will consist of the raising of the flag from half-staff as well as a 21 gun salute.
The ceremony is FREE and open to the public.
Lincoln Memorial Day Parade
Lincoln, RI
Lincoln's Memorial Day Parade begins at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 29 starting from Smithfield and Reservoir Avenues and ending at the Saylesville Fire District station.
Decoration Day
Mystic, Ct.
In 1868, the United States government formally instituted Memorial Day as a national remembrance of the fallen soldiers from the Civil War of 1861-1865.
At Mystic Seaport, Decoration Day ceremonies are set in 1876. In the morning, visitors are invited to the Fishtown Chapel to witness the memorials laid for local Civil War soldiers.
At midday, all are welcome inside the Greenmanville Church for a brief service complete with sermon and hymns. A colour guard will lead everyone to the waterfront, where wreaths are laid for the artillery and the Navy.
In the afternoon, there will be a presentation by the musicians of the Museum’s Chantey Program illustrating the different roles of music on the home-front, in camp, and on the field – or sea – of battle during wartime.
Memorial Day Remembrance at Hubbardton Battle Field
Hubbardton, Vermont
At noon on Monday, May 29, battlefield flags will be raised to full-mast and tribute will be paid at the battle monument to the soldiers of Hubbardton.
The ceremony will go from 12 p.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Dudley Memorial Day Parade
Dudley, MA
The town of Dudley will host a Memorial Day parade on Monday, May 29 beginning at 10:30 a.m.
The parade will begin at the intersection of Route 12 and Worcester road and end at Webster’s Town Hall.
Manchester Memorial Day Parade
Manchester, New Hampshire
The Manchester Memorial Day Parade will begin at 2 p.m. starting at Webster Street on Monday, May 29.
The parade will conclude at 4:30 p.m. with a wreath-laying ceremony at Veterans Park.
Shrewsbury Memorial Day Parade
Shrewsbury, MA
The Shrewsbury Memorial Day Parade will start at 9:30 a.m. on Monday from the Richard Carney Municipal Office Building and will make several stops along the way.
The parade stops at the Soldier's Statue in front of the Police Station on Maple Ave, the War Memorial at the Town Center and at the Veterans Lot at Mountain View Cemetery.
Following the parade, there will be a keynote address from retired Army Colonel John P. Collins (pictured).
Veterans Memorial Day Cruise
Portland, Maine
Celebrate Memorial Day on the water with this Memorial Day cruise on the Songo River Queen II.
Veterans or Active Duty Service men or women, and their immediate family get on for free.
The cruise goes from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Free Admission for Vets to Tower Hill Botanic Gardens
Boylston, MA
Tower Hill Botanic Garden is allowing veterans and military personnel in for free on Memorial Day with a valid military ID.
Up to five family members will receive 20 percent off their entry fee.
Visitors can enjoy the spring blooms of the gardens, hikes through the surrounding woodlands, the fully accessible Garden Within Reach, views of Mt. Wachusett, art exhibits, the Garden Shop, Twigs Cafe, the Wild Rumpus Stickwork Exhibit by internationally renowned artist Patrick Dougherty, and more.
71st Annual Memorial Day Services
The 71st Annual Memorial Day Services will be held on Saturday, May 27 at 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in the Back Bay Fens in Boston's Fenway neighborhood.
