Who Lost the PawSox?

Get ready, the finger pointing has already started. The minor league affiliate of the Boston Red Sox is packing up and moving to Worcester, MA.

The political blame game has begun. The implications in Rhode Island are profound — the embarrassment of the loss of the team to Worcester — could have implications for the governor’s race and for key legislative battles.

Governor Gina Raimondo’s top Democratic primary challenger Matt Brown was quick to blame Raimondo’s failure.

“This is a sad day for Rhode Islanders. We’re losing a cherished institution that has been a big part of life for so many of us. It’s disappointing, but not surprising, that Governor Raimondo is trying to shift the blame. But the fact is: this is what happens when we have a governor who is more focused on out-of-state fundraising than being here at home, working for the people of Rhode Island. Rhode Islanders deserve better," said Brown.

Meanwhile, top Senate leaders on Friday were blaming House leadership.

President of the Senate Dominick Ruggerio said, “The Senate did everything it could to pass responsible legislation to keep the PawSox in Rhode Island. I am very grateful for the commitment and hard work of Chairman Conley and the Senate Finance Committee. The committee was extremely diligent, holding over 30 hours of public hearings during an exceptionally open and transparent process. In recognition of the opportunity before us to revitalize downtown Pawtucket while preserving a Rhode Island institution, the Senate voted in the opening weeks of session this January to pass a responsible ballpark plan.”

“The Senate legislation was fair to the team and beneficial to state and city taxpayers. I am certain that the team would have stayed in Pawtucket had the Senate bill passed into law. I am proud of my colleagues in the Senate for their work on the ballpark proposal.”

Ruggerio was not being subtle in his claims that it wasn’t his fault. But, Ruggerio’s bill often looked like a public works funding project and had little protection for taxpayers if the project went south. The Senate bill placed tremendous financial burden on the City of Pawtucket — a city with little margin for financial uncertainties or new obligations.

Prev Next Owners' Error Starting from nearly day one, the new ownership group of the Pawtucket Red Sox -- a collection of some of America’s most wealthy businessmen -- saw their investment in the team as a “gift” to Rhode Islanders and that their vision of a mega-stadium in Providence was a windfall. The ownership group’s early strategy was to demand more than $140 million in subsidies and tax breaks and that led to strong public backlash. The ownership group -- with a collective net worth of $6 to $8 billion, later blamed the late Jim Skeffington for the misstep, but the collection of owners all thought that for a small investment in the PawSox -- $2 million to $3 million per owner, reportedly, the windfall potential was tremendous -- and all financed by taxpayers. Prev Next Raimondo’s Flip Flop As the Providence proposal took on water Governor Gina Raimondo reversed field and went from supporter to opponent on the financing structure. Raimondo, who had once chided critics about complaining about the move from Pawtucket to Providence, flipped on the ownership group and ultimately opposed the Providence financing deal. The implications were two-fold. First, it raised questions with owners about who to negotiate with and how to negotiate with Rhode Island’s government in good faith. Second, it did tremendous damage to her already strained relationship with Speaker of the House Nick Mattiello. Her change left him the last official holding the political hot potato. Prev Next Lucchino’s Demands After Jim Skeffington’s death, former Boston Red Sox top executive Larry Lucchino took over the ownership effort to site a new stadium. Lucchino, who had built stadiums in Baltimore and San Diego for major league franchises, had a formula. While his ownership group in Boston had failed to build a new Fenway Park in Boston due to public opposition, Lucchino put forth a series of demands and, more so than any factor, lead to the team’s stadium efforts failure. First, he would not wait until after the 2018 election. Second, he refused to have the owners take on the final financial backstop. Third, he refused to acknowledge that times had changed — that minor league baseball’s popularity which peaked in the 1990s was long past. Prev Next Public Support — No Millions for Billionaires At the end of the day, Rhode Islanders, by an overwhelming majority did not want to invest taxpayer dollars in a public stadium. According to two GoLocal polls conducted by Harvard’s John Della Volpe which asked, “The Rhode Island General Assembly is in the process of negotiating a $40 million public financing deal with the Pawtucket Red Sox for a new stadium, hoping to bring a vote before the House and Senate this summer. In general, do you favor or oppose the use of public funds to help finance a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox?” Net: Favor 33% Strongly favor 13% Somewhat favor 21% Net: Oppose 59% Somewhat oppose 21% Strongly oppose 38% Don't know 8% Prev Next Lack of Functional Leadership In the end, the dysfunctional relationship between Raimondo, Mattiello, and Ruggerio doomed a viable solution — maybe from the beginning. Instead of a united front by the three top political leaders, the owners got greedy and tried to manipulate the division of the state’s Democratic leaders. Democrats Raimondo, Mattiello and Ruggerio are as aligned as Iraqi ethnic groups Kurds, Sunnis and Shias. Yes, they are all Democrats, but their trust and ability to co-govern often fails. “Trust and reliability are the key ingredients in any public-private deal. Polls show about 60% of Rhode Islanders opposed the project which reflected in part a lack of trust in elected officials. The owners grew not to trust Rhode Island pols because of the way the process and negation unfolded at the State House,” Gary Sasse of the Hassenfeld Institute tells GoLocalProv. Prev

















