video: Rocky Point Signs a Truly Collaborative Effort: Guest MINDSETTER™ LaCross

As an event volunteer at Rocky Point State Park and as a producer of a video series there, I believe the Leadership Rhode Island signs unveiled on Friday are an amazing addition to the park.

The signs will educate park visitors as to the location and description of the former amusement park's attraction. I am so proud to have been entrusted with some fact-checking, knowing the importance of these signs; beacons that will serve as sources of information for generations of park patrons to come. Attractions such as the Skyliner and the House of Horrors are long gone. But the new signs will return fond memories.

Made Possible By Many

With Friday's dedication ceremony of the informational signs at the park, I wanted to express how honored I was to have been selected as one of six First Reviewers for the sign content. It was a privilege to have worked with Dawn Lewis of Leadership Rhode Island, and to have provided proofing, content and photos for some of the signs as did my fellow reviewers. I eagerly looked forward to my emails from Dawn with newly revised pdf proofs during the process. I would also like to thank Anita Cerri Ferla for allowing use of some of her photo collection. When the proofing process was completed, Leadership's Class of 2016 did an outstanding job composing their signs!

Every member of the First Reviewers brought their own area of Rocky Point Park expertise to the table during the review process: from pro baseball in the park, to the entrance arch that came from the 1964/65 New York World's Fair. In addition to myself the Reviewers were:

Jason Mayoh, Director of the documentary, "Tales of Rocky Point Park"

Dan Gaegan, City of Warwick

Lisa Primiano and Felicia Celeberto, Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management

Tim Forsberg, Beacon Communications

The Leadership Rhode Island signs are the most recent of many enhancements to Rocky Point State Park. There are more on the horizon, and it is my hope that someday, a Rocky Point museum will be built on park grounds, featuring exhibits tracing the park's history back to its 1847 origin.

Like the park's former Cyclone roller coaster climbing the lift hill, Rocky Point State Park has no place to go but up!

Guest MINDSETTER™ George LaCross

Related Slideshow: FY18 House Finance Budget

Prev Next WINNER CCRI The state's community college is poised to be the sole beneficiary of the Governor's Promise scholarship program. It would make Rhode Island the fourth state to have tuition-free community college, allowing every resident the opportunity to earn an associate's degree tuition free. There is no means testing for the program and few standards. The cost would be roughly $3 million in the FY18 (for the first cohort of students) and then $6 million the following year there are two classes. Prev Next LOSER State Government As part of negotiations -- and the fiscal realities facing Rhode Island with a nearly $140 million shortfally, the Speaker announced Thursday that $25 million will be cut in general spending. "It's something we discussed with the Governor and she thinks she can make [it] work," said Matteillo. Also on the chopping block -- funding for the legislative office to the tune of $2 million. Prev Next WINNER Elderly and Disabled Bus Riders After levying fares on some of the most needy RIPTA bus riders (the elderly and disabled) for the first time this past year, which resulted in strong public outcry, the House Finance budget contains just over $3 million -- for each of the next two years -- to refund the program this coming year. WATCH: Opponents of RIPTA Fare Hikes to Rally at RI State House Wednesday Afternoon Mattiello noted that after the two years is up, it is up to the Governor to find the funding. Prev Next TIE Governor Raimondo On Thursday, Raimondo learned she is poised to get a piece (jCCRI) of her free college tuition proposal, which had been a major focal point of her budget proposal - and political strategy. On the flip side, she is tasked with finding $25 million in government spending to cut, in order to balance the budget. Unlike the May estimating conference, where Rhode Island revenues were found to be off nearly $100 million plus, the Governor can't say she didn't see this coming. Prev Next LOSER Medical Marijuana Expansion In June, Raimondo called for an increase in medical marijuana dispensaries and an increase in licensing fees to generate $1.5 million in revenue for the state. She called for "no less than six licensed compassion centers." On Thursday, Mattiello said it was not in the budget, due the proposal's late timing. Prev Next WINNER Davies High School The House finance budget contains additional help for manufacturing, including $3.6 million to upgrade facilities at Davies Career and Tech. Prev Next LOSER Commerce Corporation While Mattiello made scant mention of cuts in the briefing Thursday - save for the $25 million out of government spending -- the question was raised as to where the rest of the $140 million shortfall will come from. "Millions in cuts came from the Commerce Corp budget. The budget kept the Rebuild RI funding, but money for several other Commerce programs were reduced," said Larry Berman, spokesman for Mattiello. Prev Next TIE Mininum Wage Hike Workers will be happy, employers might not. The FY18 budget proposal calls for a $.50 minimum wage increase as of January 1, 2018, and then an additional $.40 the following year. Business owners have continuously fought against such hikes. Prev

WINNER

WINNER

LOSER

LOSER

WINNER

WINNER

TIE

TIE

LOSER

LOSER

WINNER

WINNER

LOSER

LOSER

TIE Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.