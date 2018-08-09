Prov Public Library Receives $45K Grant to Preserve History & Modernize

The money will be used to preserve culturally significant and modernize for the future.

“Preserving and sharing PPL’s special collections is integral to our mission and we are beyond thrilled to have the NEH’s tremendous support of our transforming THINK AGAIN library renovation. In particular, this funding is crucial for the improvements we are making to ensure that our invaluable humanities resources are available for generations of users. Our unique collections will soon be housed in an inviting, user-friendly, and climate controlled space and we will not only be able to preserve them properly but also make them openly accessible to the public and researchers for decades to come, as well as show them in a new museum-quality exhibition space,” said Jack Martin, PPL Executive Director.

The Grant

The NEH award will support PPL’s “Special Collections Renovation: Investing in Public Humanities Sustainability and Access” project, which is an important portion of its major THINK AGAIN facilities renovation and capital campaign currently getting underway. With the planned renovation, PPL’s Special Collections will move to a new, user-friendly space to better preserve the collection’s items and resources for decades to come.

The federal funds will help improve storage conditions for some of the Library’s most significant materials and artifacts.

PPL Special Collections

PPL’s Special Collections Department houses the most unique and valuable items at the Library, which provide insight into a variety of humanities subjects of national historical and cultural significance and which are valued in the tens of millions of dollars.

The grant will help to ensure that the items on display are properly preserved and secure while remaining accessible to the public and researchers for years to come.

PPL’s Special Collections Department includes:

The Rhode Island Collection, an unduplicated research collection and community resource of materials for, by, and about Rhode Island and its people.

The Nicholson Whaling Collection, which comprises the second largest collection of whaling logbooks in America as well as scrimshaw, harpoons, photographs, and other relics.

Updike Collection on the History of Printing, one of the most important typographical collections in the country containing over 7,500 volumes, 600 letters and other manuscripts, hundreds of prints, printed ephemera, printing presses, a wooden type case, a set of punches, and two sets of matrices for the Montallegro and Merrymount types.

The Caleb Fiske Harris collection on the Civil War and Slavery, which is PPL’s largest collection and includes more than 10,000 Civil War-era books, periodicals, pamphlets, etc.

