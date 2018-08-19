NEW: East Side’s Knead Donut Shop Hit with Break-In—Caught on Camera

A break-in at Knead Donuts on Elmgrove Avenue in Providence was caught on surveillance camera -- and now the images have been shared in an attempt to catch the suspect.

See Additional Photo BELOW

According to East Side resident Cheryl Simmons, who runs a list-serve pertaining to issues of crime and more, the photos were provided to her in order to send out to the public in an attempt to identify the individual.

Notice to Community

Simmons released the following on Sunday afternoon:

There was a break-in at Knead Donuts (135 Elmgrove Avenue) on Wednesday, August 15 at 11:40 pm.

The surveillance camera caught these photos. If you see this person please call the police at 401-272-3121.

Knead Donuts did not respond to initial requests for comment on Sunday.

Adam Lastrina of Knead Donuts appeared on GoLocal LIVE in May to talk about the expansion of the downtown business to the East Side.

VIDEO: Watch the Knead Segment HERE

GoLocal reported in May: Knead Donut’s Adam Lastrina appeared on GoLocal LIVE where he talked about the expansion to the new Elmgrove Avenue location, how business has been since the opening four weeks ago - and how the successful Mother’s Day was their “Christmas Eve.”



Lastrina spoke to the children’s play area in the new location, which donuts are the most popular - and how many they are making, and how they plan to offer their popular flourless donuts now during weekdays as well as weekends.



Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.