NEW: East Side’s Knead Donut Shop Hit with Break-In—Caught on Camera
Sunday, August 19, 2018
According to East Side resident Cheryl Simmons, who runs a list-serve pertaining to issues of crime and more, the photos were provided to her in order to send out to the public in an attempt to identify the individual.
Notice to Community
Simmons released the following on Sunday afternoon:
There was a break-in at Knead Donuts (135 Elmgrove Avenue) on Wednesday, August 15 at 11:40 pm.
The surveillance camera caught these photos. If you see this person please call the police at 401-272-3121.
Adam Lastrina of Knead Donuts appeared on GoLocal LIVE in May to talk about the expansion of the downtown business to the East Side.
VIDEO: Watch the Knead Segment HERE
GoLocal reported in May: Knead Donut’s Adam Lastrina appeared on GoLocal LIVE where he talked about the expansion to the new Elmgrove Avenue location, how business has been since the opening four weeks ago - and how the successful Mother’s Day was their “Christmas Eve.”
Lastrina spoke to the children’s play area in the new location, which donuts are the most popular - and how many they are making, and how they plan to offer their popular flourless donuts now during weekdays as well as weekends.
