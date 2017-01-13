NEW: Carnevale Charged with Perjury, Filing False Documents

Former Democratic State Representative John Carnevale pleaded not guilty Friday to three charges of perjury and one of filing false documents at his arraignment in Superior Court in Providence.

The felony perjury charges stem from Carnevale's testimony at the Board of Elections pertaining to his claim of residency; the misdemeanor false document charge is related to his filing of a homestead exemption for the property.

State's Statement

The Office of Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Kilmartin made the following statement on the matter:

John Carnevale (age 55) 150 Barbara Street Providence, RI P1-2017-0115A

The Providence County Grand Jury reported out a secret and sealed indictment yesterday charging John Carnevale with three counts of perjury and one count of filing a false document. The indictment was unsealed this morning when Carnevale was arraigned before Superior Court Magistrate Patricia Harwood. Magistrate Harwood set bail at $50,000 personal recognizance and set February 23, 2017 for a pretrial conference.

The State alleges that Carnevale committed perjury when he lied to the Providence Board of Canvassers on July 13, 2016 and July 28, 2016 about his residence for voting purposes, rental income he earned from a property in Johnston, and his use of the first floor apartment at 150 Barbara Street.

It is further alleged that he knowingly filed a Declaration of Homestead form on March 13, 2012 that contained a false, erroneous or defective statement.

After the Grand Jury reported out the secret indictment, an arrest warrant was issued for Carnevale. He presented himself to Rhode Island State Police headquarters on Thursday afternoon, where he was processed and held overnight. He was transported to the Superior Court this morning for the arraignment.

