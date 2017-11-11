Morgan Who Took RISP Cruiser Charged with 6 Counts and 2 Others Charged for Harboring

Donald Morgan, 35, who allegedly stole a State Police cruiser was charged with six counts. And, two others have been charged with harboring a fugitive.

Morgan was charged with:

Escape from custody

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Obstructing an officer in execution of duty

Larceny of a motor vehicle

Reckless driving

Resisting arrest

Morgan has no permanent address. He was arrested at approximately 7 p.m. Friday by members of the Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force, ending an intensive two-day search by the Rhode Island State Police and several local police departments.

Two other people were arrested and charged with harboring a criminal. They were identified as:

Daniel Medeiros, 54, of 52 Vermont Avenue, Cumberland, Rhode Island

Rachael Read, 47, of 52 Vermont Avenue, Cumberland, Rhode Island

Morgan initially had been arrested about 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 8, after a car crash on Interstate 95 South, near the intersection with Route 10. Troopers investigating the crash learned that the car had been reported stolen the day before.

Morgan was arrested at that time and for possession of a stolen vehicle/parts and obstructing an officer in the execution of duties for allegedly providing misinformation about his identity at the time of his arrest.

"Morgan was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash. He later was brought to the Lincoln Woods Barracks, where he was held overnight pending arraignment in Sixth Division District Court on Thursday. However, he escaped from custody at approximately 9 a.m. Thursday while a trooper who was transporting him to court," according to the State Police press release.

The RISP investigation claims that Morgan was being transported in the rear seat of the cruiser with his hands cuffed in front of him due to the nature of the injuries suffered in the crash that led to his arrest.

At approximately 9 a.m., the trooper stopped to investigate a car crash blocking the southbound lanes of travel on Route 146 in Providence. When the trooper got out of his cruiser to check on the crash, Morgan took control of the cruiser and drove off, according to the State Police. According to police sources, the vehicle did not have a "cage" and the vehicle was left running.

The State Police spokesperson claims that "all policies and procedures were followed."

Editor's Note: A previous version stated it was 5 counts; it has been edited to reflect it is 6.

