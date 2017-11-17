Dominican National Indicted on Multiple Drug & Gun Charges

Mario Alexandro Martinez-Lara, a Dominican national previously convicted and incarcerated in federal and state prisons on drug trafficking charges was named in a 15-count federal indictment charging him with trafficking fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine; and being an alien in possession of a firearm, a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

He is charged with one count each of possession with the intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and possession with the intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl; 5 counts of distribution of fentanyl; one count of possession with intent to distribute a kilogram or more of heroin; one count each of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and distribution of cocaine; and one count each of possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, alien in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

The Arrest

Lara has been detained in federal custody since his arrest by members of the Rhode Island DEA Drug Task Force on July 19, 2017. The arrest came after numerous alleged controlled purchases of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine from Martinez-Lara while he was under law enforcement surveillance, and the execution on July 19 of court authorized searches of his residence and business in Providence, a drug stash house he allegedly operated in Cranston, and of two vehicles allegedly in his control. During the searches law enforcement seized more than 1,182 grams of fentanyl, 1,148 grams of heroin, 106 grams of methamphetamine, 28 grams of cocaine and a loaded firearm.

As members of the DEA Drug Task Force, with the assistance of the Woonsocket, Cranston and Providence Police Departments, were preparing to execute the search warrants, agents and officers encountered and detained Martinez-Lara outside the alleged stash house in Cranston. Law enforcement officers allegedly seized nearly 103 grams of fentanyl concealed inside Martinez-Lara’s clothing.

At the time of his arrest, Martinez-Lara identified himself to law enforcement as being Sandro Martinez. Law enforcement has since determined that his actual name is Marcio Alexandro Martinez-Lara.

An indictment is merely an allegation and is not evidence of guilt. A defendant is entitled to a fair trial in which it will be the government’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

According to court records, in October 1997 Martinez-Lara was convicted in federal court on cocaine trafficking charges and subsequently sentenced to 121 months in federal prison; in April 1998 Martinez-Lara was convicted in Rhode Island state court on delivery of schedule I/II controlled substances and conspiracy charges and sentenced to 10 years in state prison – 18 months to serve with 102 months suspended with probation; and on June 9, 2016, Martinez-Lara was arrested by Providence Police and released on bail on a charge of delivery of heroin. He was awaiting trial at the time of his most recent arrest by the DEA Drug Task Force.

