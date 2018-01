Cranston Police Find Body of Missing Elderly Woman, No Foul Play Suspected

The Cranston Police Department have found the body of Sharon Garber, 74, of West Blue Ridge Road, who was reported missing on Sunday, January 7.

According to the police, “there is no foul play suspected and this was not the result of any accident.”

Garber was discovered missing at approximately 9 a.m. on Sunday, though the exact time of her disappearance is unknown.

The Cranston Police add that no further information will be released upon the request of the family.

