Civil Liberties Groups Raise Concerns About Racial Disparities in Traffic Stops
Saturday, April 28, 2018
“It is both sobering and discouraging to read yet another report documenting clear inequalities in the enforcement of traffic stop laws by police departments in the state. It has been almost two decades since community groups first persuaded the General Assembly that the problem of racial profiling deserved investigation and action. The sincere cooperation by police chiefs in this study is reassuring, but there must be a renewed effort to systematically root out this problem and adopt procedures to eliminate continuing racial disparities in the treatment of motorists. Our state’s commitment to equality under the law demands no less,” said RI ACLU director Steven Brown.
The Report
The report, released by Central Connecticut State University’s Institute for Municipal and Regional Policy, was in response to a state law enacted in 2015 reinstituting the collection of traffic stop data in response to continued community concerns about racial profiling.
The report, examining data for 2016, found that black and Latino drivers are more likely than white drivers to be stopped, and are also more likely to be searched once stopped, even though they are less likely to be found with contraband.
The CCSU report singled out four police departments – Cranston, Narragansett, North Smithfield and Providence — and one state police barracks for additional scrutiny because of particularly high racial disparity rates.
The three civil rights groups commend those departments for agreeing to work with CCSU to examine the disparities in more depth, but caution that every other police department needs to engage in similar reviews of their data to determine the cause of racial disparities in their own traffic stop enforcement.
The data below shows the results of a different study from 2014.
The below slides show the racial disparities in traffic stops, ranking communities from least to greatest. For each community, the total number of stops is shown, along with the percentage of non-white drivers compared to the number of non-white drivers who are stopped. A racial disparity appears when the percentage of non-white drivers stopped exceeds the percentage of drivers who are non-white. Data is from a newly released report from the Institute on Race and Justice at Northeastern University. Data was collected by local law enforcement for traffic stops between January 2013 and May 2014. Note: Exeter and Block Island are not included in the report.
Related Slideshow: The Communities with the Greatest Racial Disparities in Traffic Stops
The below slides show the racial disparities in traffic stops, ranking communities from least to greatest. For each community, the total number of stops is shown, along with the percentage of non-white drivers compared to the number of non-white drivers who are stopped. A racial disparity appears when the percentage of non-white drivers stopped exceeds the percentage of drivers who are non-white. Data is from a newly released report from the Institute on Race and Justice at Northeastern University. Data was collected by local law enforcement for traffic stops between January 2013 and May 2014. Note: Exeter and Block Island are not included in the report.
Related Articles
- New ACLU Report: Racial Disparities In RI School Suspensions Highest in Decade
- State Report: Racial Profiling, Master Lever Ban + 38 Studios
- NEW: Fung Volunteer Tweets Racial Comments About Obama
- Group Accuses RI Schools of Racial Profiling
- Nicole Haslinger: Zimmerman + Racial Profiling in Rhode Island
- State Report: Racial Profiling, Teacher Evaluations + Food Labels
- NEW: Fung Responds to Supporter’s Racial Tweets about Obama
- GoLocalTV: Brown President Paxson Speaks on Racial Health Disparities
- Guest MINDSETTERS ™ Benko, Kral, Mello: A Profile on Racial Profiling at PC
- Robert Whitcomb: Worcester Wouldn’t Well for PawSox; Taxing Away the Little Guys? Racial Fire
- Horowitz: Trump Continues Politics of Racial Division with Disgraceful Pardon of Arpaio
- Bishop Hendricken Principal Forced to Resign After Racial and Anti-Semitic Rant on Video Emerges
- NEW: Starbucks to Close All Stores on May 29 for “Racial Bias Education”
- Providence City Council Passes Ordinance to End Racial Profiling Despite Police Union Opposition
- RI Ranked 21st in US for Racial Progress
- RI Ranks 12th Worst for Racial Integration
- Black Church Owner in Johnston Files Lawsuit Alleging Racial Discrimination
- Here’s Where America is Most Racially Diverse
- NEW: RI ACLU Announces Racial Disparities Increasing During Motor Vehicle Stops
- Racial Disparities Report by RI ACLU Called “Extraordinary” by Community Leaders
- The Communities with the Greatest Racial Disparities in Traffic Stops
- PC Students, Faculty Rally Against Racial Profiling
- RI ACLU Re-Staffs Hotline for Food Stamp Complaints Related to UHIP
- Providence Shooting: ACLU Raises New Questions About Chase
- UHIP Failure: 1 in 3 RI Food Stamp Applicants Not Getting Benefits, Says ACLU
- ACLU, Ocean Community YMCA Settle Lawsuit Involving Public Breastfeeding Law
- ACLU Says Many Questions Remain Unanswered Following Police Shooting
- VIDEO: ACLU to Seek Additional Remedies Against Raimondo Administration for UHIP Failures
- ACLU Claims RI State Police Retaliated Against Twin River Employee Who Refused to Be an Informant
- RI ACLU “Pleased” With Appointment of Special Master to Oversee UHIP Resolution
- ACLU Sues to Block Eviction of Homeless Sex Offenders
- RI ACLU Urges Senate to Slow Down Rush to Expel Sen. Kettle
- RI ACLU Questions Court Ruling Limiting Student Housing in Residential Neighborhoods
- RI ACLU Issues 14 Page Analysis Expressing “Great Concern” Over Red Flag Legislation
- ACLU Says Block’s Claims Are False
- RI ACLU Applauds Formal Filing of Regulations Protecting Rights of Trans Students
- RI’s Calderon is Plaintiff in ACLU Lawsuit on Behalf of Immigrant Couples Separated by ICE
- Lilian Calderon Released from ICE Detention Following ACLU Lawsuit
- Judge Bars Removal of Calderon Outside MA While ACLU Suit is Pending
- ACLU’s Brown on Latest on Lawsuit to Allow Sex Offenders in Shelters
- ACLU Issues Report on Over Criminalization in RI
- ACLU: “Police, Troopers Put Public at Risk” in I-95 Shooting, After Law Enforcement Cleared by Jury
- VIDEO: ACLU Sues to Release Calderon from ICE Detention