Boy Scout Master and Son Arrested By State Police for Child Porn

A boy scout master was arrested for possession and transfer of child pornography, the Rhode Island State Police announced on Friday.

Arthur O. Pare, 50, of Woonsocket acted as a Club Master of Pack 6 from 2002 to 2004 and as an Assistant Scout Master for Troop 6 from 2006 to 2014. He was charged with possession and transfer of child pornography.

His son, Nicholas M. Pare, 23, also of Woonsocket was charged with possession of child pornography after a court-authorized search warrant was executed at their residence this morning.

Nicholas Pare was a youth member in the Boy Scouts of America from 2000 to 2012, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout in 2009.

He acted as the Assistant Scout Master of Troop 6 in 2012.

Both men were arraigned in Sixth District Court and released on personal recognizance, with special bail conditions of no internet use and no contact with minors.

The Investigation

ICAC Task Force members recently started an investigation regarding an individual sharing child pornography over the internet. The internet connection at 90 Laurier St., Woonsocket, was identified as being used to transfer the child pornography.

Earlier on Friday, ICAC Task Force members executed a search warrant at Arthur O. Pare’s residence and identified him as the alleged owner of digital media used to possess and transfer child pornography.

Members also identified digital media owned by Nicholas M. Pare, which contained child pornography. Members of the Task Force seized forty (40) items of digital media for further forensic analysis and additional charges may be pending.

At this time, there is no evidence of any inappropriate contact between the Pares and any of their former Cub Scouts.

However, the public is encouraged to contact a member of the Rhode Island State Police/ICAC Task Force at 401-921-1170 if he/she has information that may forward this investigation.

