Bishop Hendricken Principal Forced to Resign After Racial and Anti-Semitic Rant on Video Emerges
Wednesday, January 17, 2018
The video has no context, but immediately after it emerged on Wednesday, he was out and the events sent the Diocese of Providence scrambling.
Bishop Thomas J. Tobin issued a statement about Brennan that said in part,“ I was stunned, and profoundly sorry, to learn of the offensive comments made by Mr. Jay Brennan, longtime principal of Bishop Hendricken High School. The incident seems completely out of character for a good man who has the reputation of being a fine Christian gentleman and an exemplary Catholic educator. Nonetheless, the administration of the school has taken the incident very seriously and has responded quickly and appropriately.”
Felix Fernandez, who son attends Hendricken told GoLocal, My personal dealings with Mr. Brennan were always short and cordial...My son said that he seemed like ‘a cool guy.’”
The stated mission of Bishop Hendricken “is to strengthen the relationship of all members of the community with our God — Father, Son and Holy Spirit. We do this through the development of the total human person: heart, mind, soul, and body.”
