The Illusionist’s Hobson Performs “Trickster” Magic on LIVE
Saturday, January 20, 2018
Hobson spoke to why he believes magic appeals to people of all ages -- and why its popularity endures, as The Illusionists is the world’s best-selling magic show.
January 19
The Districts at Columbus Theatre
The Columbus Cooperative proudly presents The Districts.
Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show begins at 9 p.m.
January 19
After Work Record & Dance Party at The Parlour
Stop by the Parlour for an old-school record party.
Bring 45s or play theirs --spin records, dance, hang out--just like old times.
The event is open to all ages--kids can play records too.
Record dealers will be there to swap or sell 45s
The event goes from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
January 19
Yale vs Brown at Pizzitola Center
The Brown Bears will play their Ivy League home opener on Friday night when they host Yale at the Pizzitola Center.
The Bears lost to Yale last week in Connecticut and will look to even the season series.
Brown enters the game with a record of 7-7 overall and 0-1 in the Ivy League.
Game time is set for 8 p.m.
January 20
Magic Dick of J. Geils Band and Shun Ng at Courthouse Center for Arts
Magic Dick is a member of the J. Geils Band and known all over the world. Shun Ng is a virtuoso guitar player, as well as a winner of the Boston Music Award and the Buddy Holly Foundation Award.
He and Magic Dick have played nationwide performing tunes from the J. Geils Band, classic blues covers, and originals.
You’ll be wowed by their musical skills.
The show goes from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
January 20
Creighton vs PC Basketball at Dunkin' Donuts Center
The Providence College men's basketball team will look to make it four straight wins on Saturday when they host Creighton at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.
The Friars are 13-6 overall and 4-2 in the Big East, putting them in third place in the conference.
Game time is set for 3 p.m.
January 20
The Illusionists at PPAC
The Illusionists is one of the best-selling magic shows in the world.
This show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.
This show is one that you can not miss.
The show begins at 7:30 p.m.
January 20
Kids Story Time at Books on the Square
Parents and children can join storytellers twice each week for the ongoing Story Time event.
This event is best suited for children 6 months–6 years old.
The event goes from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
January 21
Neil Berg's 100 Years of Broadway at The Vets
100 Years of Broadway recreates moments from the best shows of the century featuring the actual stars of shows like The Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, CATS, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Jekyll & Hyde.
Neil Berg is the composer/lyricist of the hit off-Broadway musical The Prince and the Pauper, which ran for two years at the Lamb’s Theater in New York City.
The event begins at 7 p.m.
January 21
Meet Your Maker at Hope & Main
Meet Your Maker market features our Member companies and often times, a farmer or two. Market-goers enjoy a lively, bustling marketplace filled to the brim with delicious food and drinks.
Meet Your Maker is a chance for the community to get an inside look Rhode Island’s food manufacturing economy.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
January 21
Providence Restaurant Weeks Continue
Providence Restaurant Weeks features nearly 100 restaurants across the state.
Three-course lunches cost just $16.95, and three-course dinners are $29.95 or $34.95, with several restaurants offering 2-for-1 specials.
Providence Restaurant Weeks runs from January 14 to January 27.
