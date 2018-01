The Illusionist’s Hobson Performs “Trickster” Magic on LIVE

Magician Jeff Hobson, who is performing in "The Illusionists" playing at the Providence Performing Arts Center this January 19-21, joined GoLocalProv in-studio to talk about magic -- and perform a few tricks.

Hobson spoke to why he believes magic appeals to people of all ages -- and why its popularity endures, as The Illusionists is the world’s best-selling magic show.



Related Slideshow: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - January 19, 2018

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.