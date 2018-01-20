January 19

After Work Record & Dance Party at The Parlour

Stop by the Parlour for an old-school record party.

Bring 45s or play theirs --spin records, dance, hang out--just like old times.

The event is open to all ages--kids can play records too.

Record dealers will be there to swap or sell 45s

The event goes from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

