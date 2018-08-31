Stetson Shows Off His Custom Handbags on LIVE

Renown handbag designer and Brown University Grad Kent Stetson of Kent Stetson Handbags joined GoLocal LIVE’s Chelsea Guay to discuss his very interesting start in the world of computer-generated paintings - and his eventual decision to cut up his paintings and turn them into his trademark handbag line.

Stetson says that he tends to avoid trends, and his passion is focusing on products that the wearer can really feel are made for them and their individual personalities.

Much of the discussion on GoLocal LIVE - WATCH ABOVE - was about Kent's start in the industry, his process, local roots, and his successes.

Ricci’s Jewelry has been featured in numerous print and online publications, on Buzzfeed and on hit TV shows such as The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Martha Stewart even donned a clutch made with the images of her two precious pups!

Shop his latest collection online and make sure to visit him this September at StyleWeek Northeast, September 19-22, at the Rhode Island Convention Center - where he will be closing out the show with what we are sure will be an incredible spectacle of design and creativity.

