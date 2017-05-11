Stenhouse Calls on RI Officials to Stop “Fear-Mongering” Over New Healthcare Legislation

Rhode Island Center for Freedom and Prosperity's Mike Stenhouse called on Rhode Island officials to "have a plan" in the event that a version of the American Health Care Act is approved by the Unites States Senate, after it recently passed the House -- and to stop "fear mongering" to constituents.

Noting that the Rhode Island General Assembly was likely to adjourn before the Senate takes up the health care legislation, Stenhouse urged officials and leaders to address underlying issues and implications this year, should the bill pass -- and not wait until 2018 to tackle.

Questions put forth by Stenhouse include:

What do we do with HealthSource RI?

How should RI evolve its Medicaid program under a per capita cap?

Should RI opt for a federal waiver to set up its own high-risk pool?

Should RI reduce mandated coverages and allow cross-state sales?

Should work requirements, cost-sharing arrangements, or time limits be placed on Medicaid benefits?

