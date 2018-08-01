Splitwise CEO Says Company is Expanding on LIVE

Providence-based money-sharing app Splitwise is growing and expanding.

Splitwise’s CEO, Jon Bittner, joined GoLocal LIVE in the Navigant Credit Union Broadcast Center to explain the app, which he says is a way to facilitate conversations about finances with friends, family, and partners. Unlike other payment apps, Splitwise doesn’t handle the transfer of money directly, instead facilitating it and helping keep payments organized. The app partners with other services like Venmo and PayPal to simplify shared payments like rent and other living expenses.

Bittner says Splitwise is a perfect way for roommates and romantic partners who live together but have not combined finances to keep track of monthly payments and ensure everyone is paying their fair share. With the popularity of personal finance apps on the rise, Bittner drew the comparison, saying Splitwise is like a budgeting app for groups instead of individuals.

The app is currently free to use and will continue to be, though Bittner says a new subscription service will be coming to the app in the near future, allowing access to several premium features.

Splitwise has proudly been headquartered in Providence for several years and is looking to expand. Bittner encourages anyone looking to join the team to check out the app’s website for more information.

