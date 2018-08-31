Seventh Grade Meteorologist Lukowicz Predicts Rain-Free Labor Day on LIVE

At just 12 years old, Ryan Lukowicz is doing his best to provide the best weather forecast to Rhode Island.

Lukowicz runs the Facebook page Weather, where he posts weather updates for the area throughout the day. He joined GoLocal LIVE in the Navigant Credit Union Broadcast Center Thursday afternoon, just a few days before starting seventh grade.

"I try to post a few times per day, especially in the morning and at night. That way people can stay up to date."

Lukowicz became interested in weather in March 2016, when local meteorologists incorrectly forecasted a major storm.

"Everyone said there would be more than a foot, but it only ended up being a couple of inches. Then after that, every day was different for a week. It just kept changing."

To create his forecasts, Lukowicz uses a variety of methods, including local news station's websites and interactive radars, data from the National Weather Service, and information from his own weather center at his house.

"I also have a storm glass, which someone gave me recently as a gift. It changes based on the weather. For example, crystals on the bottom mean frost. It's all based on barometric pressure, which is really cool," he said.

Lukowicz has his own green screen as well, which he uses to practice giving his own weathercasts.

"I really like the green screen, but the one drawback is it's hard to fit everything onto one screen," he said. "I build all of my own graphics on Powerpoint with my dad, which is fun."

In his free time, Lukowicz loves to swim and go to the beach, and his favorite is Bonnet Shores Beach Club.

With Labor Day weekend almost here, Lukowicz said the weather will likely cooperate for outdoor activities, but it likely won't be a winning weekend.

"It's hard to say for sure because the trends keep changing, but it looks like it will be mostly nice, with low humidity through at least Saturday," Lukowicz said. "But at least it won't be a total washout!"

