Ray Watson

Executive Director of the Mount Hope Neighborhood Association

How many times have you been stopped by police?

I've had a number of encounters with law enforcement growing up in Rhode Island. Too many to count to be honest. I say Rhode Island because my encounters haven't just been while in the City limits of Providence. In fact, I feel less likely to be stopped by law enforcement while in Providence than I do outside of the City.

What has your experience been - how did it make you feel?

Not all of my encounters have been negative. As I always say, I know some very good Law Enforcement Officials who conduct their business appropriately. That being acknowledged, when my encounters have been negative many of them (too many of them, in my opinion) have been very negative. I've had Officers rush into a backyard screaming "Don't move!" with guns drawn and pointed at us without explaining why they were pointing guns at us; I've been pulled over and had my car towed because of a "mistake" in reading the paperwork properly on the part of the Officer; I've been pulled over and had my car and its passengers searched for guns because "it's Dominican Festival weekend"; worst of all I've been arrested and had false charges levied against me for telling an Officer that he didn't have the right to yell at people in the neighborhood while he was doing his job. I know he yelled because I was one of the people he yelled at. The last encounter sounds unbelievable, I know. I might not believe it myself were it not for the document that I had to sign agreeing to not sue the Officer or the Department in exchange for the charges against me being dropped. The Officer is still on patrol and I'm not aware of any disciplinary actions that have ever been taken against him for his behaviour, so it's especially insulting to have to bump into him from time to time. Once again, not all of my experiences have been negative... but when they have been many of them have been extremely bad.

What's your suggestion for officers?

Respect and Professionalism has to be key. Respect for the badge that you wear and the department you represent, respect for the laws that you are sworn to uphold, respect for the communities that you serve. Professionalism has to be the standard that you abide by as you move in this regard. That especially includes holding fellow Officers accountable to the same standard when they are conducting themselves in an unprofessional and/or inappropriate manner. Training, workshops, etc... are only as good as how they get applied by the Officers when they are in the Community. To state it plainly, the Community doesn't just want to hear that you are Law Enforcement Professionals, they want to see it and feel it in their interactions with you. We understand that the job is hard and we agree that we all have bad days... but we, the Community, also understand that a true Professional will not sacrifice even an iota of their professionalism despite how difficult the job may be. Respect and Professionalism; those are two of the majors keys to more and better Community-Police relations, in my humble opinion.