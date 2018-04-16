Rickman’s Big View - The Horrors of Syria

Ray Rickman's weekly video opinion broadcast on GoLocal LIVE -- Rickman's Big View.

This week he talks about horrors of Syria and the use of gas by Bashar al-Assad on his own people.

Rickman has been one of Rhode Island's leaders in government, human rights, and issues of equality for more than 30 years.

Each week, Rickman offers his insights and opinion on the issues that matter most to Rhode Island, the country, and the world.

He is the co-founder of the non-profit Stages of Freedom and heads the public affairs firm — The Rickman Group. He is a former State Representative and Deputy Secretary of State for RI.

PLEASE NOTE THIS WAS TAPED BEFORE U.S. AND ALLY MILITARY ACTION

