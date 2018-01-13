Welcome! Login | Register

“Providence Captured My Heart” - JWU Graduate and Poet Combs on LIVE

Saturday, January 13, 2018

Damont Combs

Damont Combs, who graduated from Johnson and Wales in Providence, appeared on GoLocal LIVE to talk about his books, "My Poem...My Riddle," and "A Touch of Orange."

Poet and spoken word artist Combs, originally from Southside Jamaica Queens, NY, will be doing a reading and book signing at Books on the Square at 471 Angell Street on Saturday at 3 p.m. 
 

 

Related Slideshow: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - January 12, 2018

Prev Next

January 12

1980s Party at Hanley's Ale House 

Grab those headbands, wristbands, leg warmers, windbreakers, fanny packs and everything else 80s that you can get your hands on and head to Hanley's Ale House for a party. 

The party goes from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

January 12

Bring Your Own Improv's Family Friendly Comedy

This interactive improv show welcomes voluntary audience participation.

You can participate in one of three ways: Applaud at a scene you like, yell out fantastic suggestions, or if you feel you’re ready, jump up and get involved with us on stage.

The event goes from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

January 13

Big Jim Wheeler and the Band in Black at Courthouse Center for the Arts 

Big Jim Wheeler is bringing his band to the Courthouse Center for the Arts for a tribute to country music legend Johnny Cash. 

The show goes from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

January 13

Introduction to Silkscreen at AS220 

This one-day course is a comprehensive introduction to screen printing.

Participants will design, print and exchange a one or two-color print with a maximum dimension of 8″ x 10.”

The morning will be dedicated to designing and creating stencils by hand or using the laser copier. In the afternoon, participants will learn the proper techniques, layer registration, and troubleshooting. At the end of the workshop, participants will exchange prints.

The class goes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

January 13

URI vs St. Bonaventure at Ryan Center 

The URI Rams have won seven straight games entering Saturday's matchup against A-10 rival St. Bonaventure at the Ryan Center. 

The Rams are currently 12-3 overall and 4-0 in conference play. 

Game time is set for 11 a.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

January 13

Damont Combs Poetry Book Signing at Books on the Square

Providence-based poet Damont Combs partners with Books on the Square to read from his two books, My Poem...My Riddle and A Touch of Orange. 

After reciting there will be a Book Signing. Books will be available at the event for purchase

The signing goes from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

January 13

Local Artist & Maker Pop-Up Shop At West Elm Providence

Each shop features items that are unique and handmade in Rhode Island.

Support your community and small businesses.

The event goes from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

January 14

Providence Restaurant Weeks Begins 

Providence Restaurant Weeks features nearly 100 restaurants across the state. 

Three-course lunches cost just $16.95, and three-course dinners are $29.95 or $34.95, with several restaurants offering 2-for-1 specials. 

Providence Restaurant Weeks runs from January 14 to January 27. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

January 14

The Bodyguard at PPAC 

This award-winning musical stars Grammy® Award-nominee and R&B superstar Deborah Cox.

Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker.

The show is at 7 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

Prev Next

January 14

Neko Case With Mt. Joy at Columbus Theater

The Columbus Cooperative proudly presents Neko Case with Mt. Joy.

The show begins at 7 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

 
 

