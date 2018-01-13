“Providence Captured My Heart” - JWU Graduate and Poet Combs on LIVE

Damont Combs, who graduated from Johnson and Wales in Providence, appeared on GoLocal LIVE to talk about his books, "My Poem...My Riddle," and "A Touch of Orange."

Poet and spoken word artist Combs, originally from Southside Jamaica Queens, NY, will be doing a reading and book signing at Books on the Square at 471 Angell Street on Saturday at 3 p.m.



Related Slideshow: 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - January 12, 2018

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.