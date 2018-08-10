LIVE: Trinity Block Party to Showcase “The Best of the Neighborhood”

On August 11, the Southside Cultural Center will host its first-ever Trinity Square Block Party, showcasing the best the area has to offer.

Chris Waugh, the Youth Director at the Renaissance Church, shared the event details on GoLocal LIVE in the Navigant Credit Union Broadcast Center.

“We really want to highlight all the great things happening in what’s usually an overlooked neighborhood,” Waugh said.

Block party highlights include local restaurants, games, and a dedicated children’s area with a bounce house and other fun activities.

“It’s basically free babysitting for a few hours!” Waugh said. “We’ll have plenty of kid-friendly stuff to make sure everyone has a blast.”

Local restaurants will have booths at the event, offering samples as well as coupons for discounted meals at their nearby locations.

The event will also feature booths with outreach organizations in the area, offering more information about their services.

“This event really does have everything,” Waugh said. “Whether you’re passionate about the community, food, social justice, or just looking to have fun, we’ve got it all.”

Parking is available in the area, though Waugh said attendants are encouraged to walk or bike if they are able. A patching station will be available at the event to fix leaking bike tires or inner tubes.

The event is being put on in conjunction with the Southside Cultural Center and will be held at the organization’s 393 Broad Street facility. Admission is free and open to the public, and the festivities will run from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 11, rain or shine.

