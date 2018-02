LIVE: Public Art Organization, The Avenue Concept, on Ccopacatty’s Kennedy Plaza Installation

The first privately administered public art program, The Avenue Concept , has installed over 150 pieces of public art throughout Rhode Island, and was one of the driving forces behind a local artist’s goal of displaying his sculptures in Kennedy Plaza, 20 plus years in the making.

Peruvian born, RI-based sculptor Peruko Ccopacatty was given the key to the city, and a promise to install his metal made sculptures in Providence in1995, yet it wasn’t until February 4th, 2018, dubbed “Ccopacatty Day” that the dream was finally realized.

John Taraborelli, a representative from The Avenue Concept, says it’s the organization’s goal to work with local government to help facilitate public art installations like Ccopacatty’s throughout Providence, and other areas of RI.

Go here to learn more about The Avenue Concept.

