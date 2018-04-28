LIVE: Miss RI USA Demoranville on Upcoming Pageant—& Dreams of Opening Bakery

Miss Rhode Island USA Daescia Demoranville joined GoLocal News Editor Kate Nagle in studio on GoLocal LIVE, where she spoke to winning the title -- which was the first pageant she ever entered -- and how she is preparing for the Miss USA pageant on May 21.

Demoranville, who also likes to go by Daisy, graduated last year from Johnson and Wales with a Baking and Pastry Arts degree and is continuing to pursue her education by earning her second degree in Food Service Management -- and said on LIVE how it is her dream to open up a "cozy" bakery that caters to both people and animals, and says her dog just loves her special animal-friendly cupcakes.

If Daescia were to be crowned the next Miss USA, she hopes to be able to advocate for domestic violence and the other connected social issues.



