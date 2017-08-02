LIVE: Jazz Pianist Marilyn Crispell, Solo Performance at Newport Jazz Fest

In a career spanning almost 40 years, Jazz pianist, composer, and music educator, Marilyn Crispell reaches another landmark achievement this weekend when she makes her first appearance at the Newport Jazz Festival

Recipient of three New York Foundation for the Arts fellowship grants, winner of a Guggenheim fellowship, and a Mary Flagler Cary Charitable Trust composition commission, Crispell is no stranger to recognition for her contribution to the jazz community.

Crispell was a member of the Anthony Braxton Quartet, the Reggie Workman Ensemble, and the Barry Guy New Orchestra, but this weekend she performs solo on piano on the Storyville Stage at 2:20 p.m. on Sunday, August 6th as a part of the Newport Jazz Festival.

