Wednesday, February 21, 2018
“For years Mayor Fung has been attempting to either play both sides of nearly every issue or simply refuse to comment. From tolls, to taxpayer funding of a new stadium, to the federal tax cuts, he either favors both sides, waits until the dust has settled or simply refuses to comment," said Morgan. It appears that is his election strategy: not allowing voters to know what they are getting if they vote for him. The alternative is that he simply has not taken the time to understand the issues and truly has no opinion. That’s not leadership we can trust.”
