LIVE: Environmentalist Spalding on EPA, Climate Change, Budgets and More

Longtime environmentalist Curtis Spalding, currently a professor of the practice of environment and society at the Institute at Brown for Environment and Society , talked about concerns with the direction of the United States Environmental Protection Agency on GoLocal LIVE.

“At a national level, it’s a very sad story. The EPA has a very proud history of really helping the whole country improve the environment,” Spalding says.

Spalding, who served for seven years as U.S. EPA administrator for the New England region, says it was the opportunity of the lifetime to serve a president, especially President Barack Obama.

Spalding says one of the challenges New England communities face is adapting to climate changes, and it takes money to do that.

He says a big problem for the future would be national budget cuts or a loss of federal dollars and money that fund environmental programs.



Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.