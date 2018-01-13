LIVE: Emerge America’s Gholar on Surge of Women Running For Political Office
Saturday, January 13, 2018
“The fact is, this is not a wave, this is absolutely without a doubt a movement,” Gholar says, “women know that our voices need to be at the table.”
Since the 2016 election, Gholar says they’ve seen an uptick in the number of women reaching out to Emerge for assistance or information on running for office. Emerge America is a training program for Democratic women who want to run for public office, and Gholar says in some locations, their class size has doubled.
Research done by Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University shows more women are running for office on both sides of the aisle. As of December 2017, there were just over double the number of women running for Congress (427 women) as of the same time in 2015 (219 women).
Gholar says over the next year what we’re going to see is “women stepping up, stepping out, and basically saying we need to have our voices heard to make sure we get our country back on the right track.”
Prior to Emerge, Gholar served as the National Deputy Director of Community Engagement and Director of African American Engagement for the Democratic National Committee.
She also served as a political appointee in the Obama Administration at the U.S. Department of Labor and as the Director of Public Engagement for the 2012 Democratic National Convention Committee.
Related Slideshow: GoLocal: Benchmark Poll, October 2017
Next year, in November of 2018, there will be a statewide general election for Governor and many other state offices. How likely is it that you will vote in this election?
Will you definitely be voting, will you probably be voting, are you 50-50...
Definitely be voting: 78%
Probably be voting: 13%
50-50: 9%
What would you say is the number one problem facing Rhode Island that you would like the Governor to address?
Jobs and economy: 21%
Education: 12%
Taxes: 12%
Roads: 12%
State budget: 9%
Corruption/Public integrity: .8%
Healthcare: 3%
Governor: 3%
Homelessness: 2%
Immigration: 2%
Other: 7%
Don’t know: .9%
Recently, a proposal has been made to permit the issuance of $81 million in bonds by the State to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox. If there was an election today on this issue, would you vote to approve or reject issuing $81 million in financing supported moral obligation bonds to build the stadium?
Net: Approve: 28%
Definitely approve: 15%
Probably approve: 14%
Net: Reject: 67%
Probably reject: 19%
Definitely reject: 48%
Don't know: 4%
The next question is about the total income of YOUR HOUSEHOLD for the PAST 12 MONTHS. Please include your income PLUS the income of all members living in your household (including cohabiting partners and armed forces members living at home).
$50,000 or less: 27%
More $50,000 but less than $75,000: 13%
More $75,000 but less than $100,000: 13%
More $100,000 but less than $150,000: 17%
$150,000 or more: 13%
Don't know/refused: 17%
What particular ethnic group or nationality - such as English, French, Italian, Irish, Latino, Jewish, African American, and so forth - do you consider yourself a part of or feel closest to?
American/None: 21%
English: 13%
Italian: 13%
Irish: 12%
Black or African American: 6%
Latino/Hispanic: 6%
French: 6%
Portuguese: 3%
Jewish: 3%
German: 1%
Related Articles
- LIVE: Environmentalist Spalding on EPA, Climate Change, Budgets and More
- LIVE: RI Author-Illustrator Bradley Shows Her Debut Book “LOVE, MAMA”
- LIVE: Providence City Council President Salvatore Talks 2018 Finances & Goals
- Monday on LIVE: US Olympian Hamlin, Rancourt of Rhode Races
- LIVE: Creating Accent Walls With Interior Design Expert Garceau
- LIVE: How Addiction Impacts Family With Kandarian of COAAST
- LIVE: Whitcomb on Wolff’s White House Book & Marijuana Laws
- LIVE: Comedian Mencia Talks Standup and Inspiration
- Tuesday on LIVE: Berndt of Metal Band Kilgore & Singer EMELINE
- LIVE: New Printshop & Media Arts Workshops Offered at AS220
- Friday on LIVE: Environmentalist Spalding & Prov City Council President Salvatore
- LIVE: 3-Steps To Starting A Running Routine in 2018
- Tuesday on LIVE: COAAST Founder Bell, Storyteller Tutson & Prof. Lawless
- LIVE: 6 Ways To Get Organized In The New Year
- Thursday on LIVE: USA Women’s Hockey Capt. Duggan & DOC Director A.T. Wall
- LIVE: Actress Huffman Performs “I’m Too Fat For This Show” at Prov. Improv Guild
- LIVE: Whitcomb on Brown’s Care New England Play and Why Oprah Won’t Run
- Friday on LIVE: Emerge Political Director Gholar & Kreger of Luluna Kombucha
- LIVE: New England Tech’s Sherman on Top 20 U.S. News and World Report Ranking
- Wednesday on LIVE: Darrell West, Artist Burko, & Cassell of Blount Fine Foods
- LIVE: U.S. Olympian Hamlin on Historic Career & 2018 Winter Games
- LIVE: Rhode Island Original Supports Community Fitness With Each Sale
- LIVE: COAAST Founder Talks Addiction Support, & Owning Our Story
- LIVE: RI Black Storytellers Celebrates its 20th Annual Funda Festival
- LIVE: Rhode Island’s “State of Corrections”—Retiring Head of Prisons A.T. Wall