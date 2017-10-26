Fried Clams - Evelyn's Drive in

2335 Main Road, Tiverton

Seafood in Rhode Island is some of the best in the country and there are certainly plenty of options. If you are looking for fried clams, Evelyn's Drive in is the place that you have to go. The clams are made even better by the fact that you can sit out on the patio and look out to the water while eating.

Evelyn's Drive in has been in operation since 1969 and has worked to incorporate true recipes , classic seafood and even some new stuff. For over 40 years Evelyn's has provided a clean, comfortable and relaxed family environment for all to enjoy.

The restaurant even provides a dock for boaters who are looking to grab a bite.

Evelyn's is open from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.