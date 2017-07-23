NOT

Obamacare

President Donald Trump and the Republicans cannot fix it, but that doesn’t mean Obamacare is a realistic solution to America’s exploding healthcare costs, which have become a crisis. Obamacare has brought us fewer options at much higher prices. And President Obama might have uttered the lie of the century when he told us “you can keep your healthcare plan if you like it.” The Democrats can be as obstinate as they want. But Obamacare is failing and will continue to do so.