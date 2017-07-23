GoLocal LIVE Takes a Look at Who’s Hot and Who is Not
Sunday, July 23, 2017
Related Slideshow: Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot & Who’s Not? - July 21, 2017
HOT
Gina Raimondo
Let’s give the Governor credit for vetoing a bill that would have made municipal contracts continue on ad infinitum after they expire, or at least until a new contract between mayors or town managers and municipal unions get reached. The bill would have taken away leverage from the taxpayers, so it was a wise fiscal move for the Governor to veto this bill. It takes courage to stand up to the public sector unions, and Raimondo displayed some here.
HOT
Dawn Euer
The progressive activist handily won the special election Democratic Primary to replace former Senate President Teresa Paiva-Weed. She will face three opponents in the upcoming general election next month--Republican Michael Smith, independent Kimberly Ripoli, and Green Party candidate Gregory Larson--where she will figure to be a heavy favorite to capture the seat.
HOT
Jorge Elorza
The Mayor has hired former city council president and mayoral rival Michael Solomon as his senior adviser on intergovernmental and municipal affairs. The mayor has been widely lauded for this move, and Solomon figures to give Elorza some much-needed savvy and astute political advice.
HOT
Mark Hellendrung
The iconic beer brand that originated in Rhode Island represented Rhode Island at the White House this week at its Made in America showcase. Each state showcased one product that is made locally at the event. Hellendrung, the Narragansett CEO and President brought the iconic brand back to Rhode Island after buying it 12 years ago, and the beer is now brewing at Narragansett Brewery at The Guild in Pawtucket.
HOT
Kristin *Kiki” Jacobs
Jacobs was named the Director of Athletics, Intramurals and Recreation at Roger Williams University on Monday. Jacobs boasts a distinguished coaching career as a swimming coach at at Washington & Lee University, in Lexington, Va, being named coach of the year 11 times. Her most recent job was as the associate athletics director at Springfield College in Springfield, Mass.
HOT
Neighborhood Health Plan
Neighborhood Health Plan, a Rhode Island health insurance provider, has asked state regulators to approve modest increases (as far as insurance inflation goes) 5.0 percent for its individual and family plans and an average of 5.8 percent for its small business plans. The rates will make Neighborhood the most affordable provider for commercial insurance plans. More than half of the Rhode Island residents who purchase coverage on HealthSourceRI, chose Neighborhood, and we can see why.
HOT
Smithfield - North Providence Babe Ruth
The North Providence - Smithfield Babe Ruth baseball teams cleaned up at the state tournament this month, winning the championships of the 13, 14, and 15 year old divisions. Congratulations to these youngsters and their coaches for a job well done.
NOT
Larry Purtill
The President of the National Education Association was understandably peeved by the fact that Governor Gina Raimondo vetoed a bill that would have made public sector municipal union contracts infinite, unless a new deal is agreed upon. But why did he have to bring up the fact that Governor Gina Raimondo has Wall Street ties in his statement that decried the veto? The issue about what taxpayers can afford and has nothing to do with Wall Street. It seemed a bit like a low blow.
NOT
Meghan Hughes
The President of CCRI has criticized the faculty at the school for being negative, saying it weakens the college. That may be the case, but if the college provided stronger, uplifting leadership, there would be no reason for negativity. It’s hard to be positive when the school is booting a daycare center to make room for Goldman Sachs, closing a free dental clinic program, and attempting to subjugate the student press by restricting the key card access of the students involved in it.
NOT
ATV/Motorbikes
The East Side of Providence has fallen victim to an onslaught of individuals riding motorbikes in large groups, intimidating cars and pedestrians. ATV’s belong on trails, not on quiet city streets. It’s time for the police department to aggressively enforce the ordinances that prohibit these vehicles from being driven on city streets.
NOT
Obamacare
President Donald Trump and the Republicans cannot fix it, but that doesn’t mean Obamacare is a realistic solution to America’s exploding healthcare costs, which have become a crisis. Obamacare has brought us fewer options at much higher prices. And President Obama might have uttered the lie of the century when he told us “you can keep your healthcare plan if you like it.” The Democrats can be as obstinate as they want. But Obamacare is failing and will continue to do so.
NOT
1st Time Homebuyers
Providence ranks in the bottom two-thirds of cities surveyed by Wallethub for a favorable climate for first-time homebuyers. The state ranks very poorly for affordability, coming in at 203rd, which isn’t surprising. What is rather surprising is that the city ranked rather poorly for its “quality of life”, coming in at 260th.
Related Articles
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not?
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not?
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not?
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not?
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not?
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not?
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not?
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not?
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not?
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not
- Who’s Investigating Providence Police Beating Caught on Tape?
- Reed, Raimondo Welcome Goldman Sachs - Who’s Given Over $100K to Top RI Democrats
- Who’s Your Daddy: Former Dem Chair Lynch’s “Daddy Bell, Baby Bell” Comments Draw Rebuke
- Russ Moore on GoLocal LIVE Talking “Who’s Hot and Who’s Not”
- GoLocal LIVE: Moore Talks Who’s Hot and Who’s Not
- RI’s Wealthiest and Most Influential: Who’s Up, Down, Out and New
- Providence Fire Department - Total Confusion About Who’s in Charge
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not
- Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not
- Who’s Giving the Most to Presidential Candidates in Rhode Island?
- Moore and Nagle Talk Who’s Hot and Who’s Not on GoLocal LIVE