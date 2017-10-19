Foolproof Brewing’s Garrison Announces Release of New Beer on LIVE’s The Taste

Nick Garrison - President & Founder of Foolproof Brewing Company joined Rick Simone on GoLocalPRov's The Taste.

The two discussed "experience-based brewing" which is a concept of how to pair beer with what your experience in life, Garrison explained how it affects everything from the design of the cans to the type of beers they make.

He shared that at 5-years-old the company is now making 15 different kinds of beer. Nick announced the release of a new beer Forecast Chapter 3, a salted caramel ale that will be available on October 28th at their annual Halloween party.



