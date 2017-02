Edesia’s Navyn Salem Talks with Molly O’Brien About Feeding Children Around the World

Edesia Nutrition's founder Navyn Salem joined Molly O'Brien on GoLocal LIVE on Wednesday and they discussed the work by the non-profit feeding children around the world.

For more on Edesia Nutrition: https://www.edesianutrition.org/

