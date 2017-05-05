“Bankruptcy in Providence Would Be Very Good” - GoLocal’s Whitcomb on LIVE
Friday, May 05, 2017
This week Puerto Rico went into bankruptcy in an effort to shed $70 billion on debt.
Whitcomb, a former Providence Journal editorial page editor, spoke to Central Falls' emergence form bankruptcy, and made the case for the state's capital city to follow suit.
From healthcare to French politics and more, Whitcomb covers a myriad of topics weekly in his column for GoLocal.
