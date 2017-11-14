YWCA of RI to Honor 11 Women With Achievement Awards During Ceremony
Tuesday, November 14, 2017
See the Honorees in the Slideshow Below
The ceremony will take place on Tuesday, November 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Kirkbrae Country Club in Lincoln.
The Ceremony
Representative Deb Ruggiero, president of DR Communications Group will serve as the emcee.
The 2017 Women of Achievement honorees include LeeAnn Byrne, Alison Eichler, Anne Grant, Deloris Davis Grant, Marta Martinez, Pilar McCloud, Julie Nora, Elin Torell, Vanessa Volz, Henrietta Tonia White-Holder, and Chanda Womack.
The NEA Rhode Island Children’s Fund Gingerbread Express will be recognized as the organization of the year.
“The women we are honoring are nothing short of incredible. They are dedicated to their communities, to women and girls advancement and to making the world a better place. It’s an honor for the YWCA to recognize them for their efforts.” said Deborah L. Perry, CEO YWCA Rhode Island.
YWCA’s Women of Achievement
Since 2005, YWCA has sponsored this statewide recognition of women whose accomplishments span the fields of industry, culture and public service.
For more information, click here.
See the Honorees in the Slideshow Below
Related Slideshow: 2017 Women of Achievement Honorees
Marta Martinez
Martínez is the founder and project director of Rhode Island Latino Arts.
She has taught elementary and middle school and has lectured at local libraries, schools and museums (including the Providence Children’s Museum and the RISD Museum).
In 2015, she published a book entitled Rhode Island Latino History and is available for book talks or lectures on the book.
Pilar McCloud
McCloud helped leads the NAACP Providence Youth Council.
In 2015, she was awarded the Providence NAACP Rosa Parks Award. She received the National Association of Secretaries of State Medalion Award given to recognize outstanding public service and civic engagement.
PHOTO: Lincoln School
Elin Torrell
Torell is the director of International Coastal Programs, Evaluation, Livelihoods, and Gender at the University of Rhode Island Coastal Resource Center.
She has over 15 years of experience providing technical assistance and leading complex and interdisciplinary projects in East Africa and South East Asia.
PHOTO: URI
Henrietta Tonia White-Holder
White-Holder is the founder and CEO of Higher Ground International, which works to improve lives in the rural villages of West Africa and the West African community in Providence.
In 2015, White-Holder opened the Rukiya (the swahili word for “rising up/progress”) center on the south side of Providence. The Rukiya center was the first venue of its kind in Providence to offer intergenerational programs, women, and youth empowerment programs.
PHOTO: Higher Ground International
Chanda Womack
Womack is the founder and executive director of the Alliance of Rhode Island Southeast Asians for Education.
The organization's mission is to prepare, promote, and empower Rhode Island’s Southeast Asian students for educational and career success.
She previously was a supervisor for the College Crusade of Rhode Island.
Related Articles
- YWCA’s Race Against Racism 5K Returns Oct. 7
- Sneak Peek: YWCA’s Documentary on RI Women in Politics
- YWCA Celebrates 5th Annual Women Holding Office Awards
- YWCA Rhode Island Launches ‘She Shines’ Radio Program
- YWCA RI Names 2012 Women of Achievement
- NEW: Claudine Schneider Returns to RI for YWCA Honor
- YWCA To Honor 8 RI Women Politicians
- Top Women Pols are Honored by YWCA Northern RI
- PowerPlayer: The YWCA’s Meghan Grady
- YWCA to Celebrate National Girls & Women in Sports Day
- Jazz Legend Greg Abate to Play in New Bedford for YWCA Benefit
- Girls to Design Phone Apps for YWCA Fantastic Girltastic Code Company Challenge
- YWCA to Hold 12th Annual Women of Achievement Awards Luncheon Sept. 27
- YWCA of RI Seeking Nominations for 2017 Women of Achievement Awards
- YWCA RI to Host 8th Annual Women Holding Office Celebration
- YWCA to Hold 11th Annual Women of Achievement Awards Luncheon Sept. 29
- YWCA Rhode Island Announces 11th Annual Women of Achievement Honorees
- TONIGHT: YWCA RI to Host 6th Annual Women Holding Office Celebration
- YWCA Rhode Island Announces 10th Annual Women of Achievement Honorees
- YWCA Rhode Island Names 2013 Women of Achievement
- YWCA RI to Host 7th Annual Women Holding Office Celebration
- YWCA Announces 2017 Women of Achievement Honorees