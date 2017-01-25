Tim Daly Breaks Legs Skiing, Former Trinity Rep and Star of Madam Secretary

Tim Daly, who starred at Trinity Rep in the early and mid-1980s, suffered a terrible skiing accident and broke both legs. He is scheduled to have surgery on Wednesday reports Variety

Daly starred in Trinity Productions including Of Mice and Men, Mass Appeal and Bus Stop in the 1980’s. He returned to Providence in 2000 and appeared in Love Letters at Trinity.

Today, Daly stars in the CBS series Madam Secretary with his wife Tea Leoni.

According to Variety the show is rewriting to accommodate Daly’s injuries and recovery.

