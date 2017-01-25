Tim Daly Breaks Legs Skiing, Former Trinity Rep and Star of Madam Secretary
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Daly starred in Trinity Productions including Of Mice and Men, Mass Appeal and Bus Stop in the 1980’s. He returned to Providence in 2000 and appeared in Love Letters at Trinity.
Today, Daly stars in the CBS series Madam Secretary with his wife Tea Leoni.
According to Variety the show is rewriting to accommodate Daly’s injuries and recovery.
See Slideshow of Trinity's 2016 Christmas Carol Below
Related Slideshow: A Christmas Carol at Trinity Rep - 2016
From left to right: Rebecca Gibel as Poor Wife, Stephen Thorne as Poor Husband, Brian McEleney as Ebenezer Scrooge, with the ensemble of A Christmas Carol, directed James Dean Palmer at Trinity Rep. Set design by Michael McGarty, lighting design by Seth Reiser, costume design by Michael Krass. Photo Mark Turek.
From left to right in center: Anne Scurria as Grandma Cratchit, Elijah Nyahkoon as Tiny Tim, Ava Cambra as Petra, Gabriella Wolf-Olayanju as Belinda, Chris Stahl as Bob Cratchit, Lucy Van Atta as Aunt Martha Cratchit. From left to right in background: Rachael Warren as the Ghost of Christmas Present, Brian McEleney as Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol, directed James Dean Palmer at Trinity Rep. Set design by Michael McGarty, lighting design by Seth Reiser, costume design by Michael Krass. Photo Mark Turek.
From left to right: Ava Cambra as Child 2, Elijah Nyahkoon as Child 3, Anne Scurria as Grandma, Kamili Okweni Feelings as the Narrator, Gabriella Wolf-Olayanju as Child 1, and Chris Stahl as Bob Cratchit in A Christmas Carol, in A Christmas Carol directed James Dean Palmer at Trinity Rep. Set design by Michael McGarty, lighting design by Seth Reiser, costume design by Michael Krass. Photo Mark Turek.
