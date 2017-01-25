Welcome! Login | Register
 

EXCLUSIVE: Lawyers for RI Woman Who Took Daughters to Texas 31 Years Ago Demand Charges be Dropped—EXCLUSIVE: Lawyers for RI Woman Who Took Daughters…

Chaos at Unveiling of Paolino’s Homelessness Project at St. Joseph Hospital—VIDEO: Chaos at Unveiling of Paolino’s Homelessness Project…

In Defense of Sean Todd: Guest Mindsetter™ Jim Wright—In Defense of Sean Todd: Guest Mindsetter™ Jim…

DePetro Announces Return to Rhode Island Radio—NEW: DePetro Announces Return to Radio

RIC Hosts Panel on Title IX to Celebrate National Girls & Women in Sports Day—RIC to Host Panel Discussion on Title IX…

Fecteau: Let’s March Towards the Voting Booth Too—Fecteau: Let's March Towards the Voting Booth Too

PC Basketball Hosts St. John’s for Crucial Game in Big East Standings—PC Basketball Hosts St. John's for Crucial Game…

Chef Walter’s Flavors + Knowledge: Persimmons Bread Pudding—Chef Walter's Flavors + Knowledge: Persimmons Bread Pudding

Chafee Created Twice as Many RI Jobs in His Last 2 Years Than Raimondo in Her First 2 Years—Chafee Created Twice as Many RI Jobs in…

Anti-Panhandling Ordinance Moves Forward in Cranston, Despite Opposition—Anti-Panhandling Ordinance Moves Forward in Cranston, Despite Opposition

 
 

Tim Daly Breaks Legs Skiing, Former Trinity Rep and Star of Madam Secretary

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

Tim Daly, Trinity Rep

Tim Daly, who starred at Trinity Rep in the early and mid-1980s, suffered a terrible skiing accident and broke both legs. He is scheduled to have surgery on Wednesday reports Variety.

Daly starred in Trinity Productions including Of Mice and Men, Mass Appeal and Bus Stop in the 1980’s. He returned to Providence in 2000 and appeared in Love Letters at Trinity.

Today, Daly stars in the CBS series Madam Secretary with his wife Tea Leoni.

According to Variety the show is rewriting to accommodate Daly’s injuries and recovery.

 

See Slideshow of Trinity's 2016 Christmas Carol Below

 

Related Slideshow: A Christmas Carol at Trinity Rep - 2016

Prev Next

Brian McEleney as Ebenezer Scrooge with the ensemble of A Christmas Carol, directed James Dean Palmer at Trinity Rep. Set design by Michael McGarty, lighting design by Seth Reiser, costume design by Michael Krass.

 

Photo Mark Turek.

Prev Next

Rebecca Gibel as the Ghost of Christmas Past in A Christmas Carol, directed James Dean Palmer at Trinity Rep. Set design by Michael McGarty, lighting design by Seth Reiser, costume design by Michael Krass.

 

Photo Mark Turek.

Prev Next

From left to right: Rebecca Gibel as Poor Wife, Stephen Thorne as Poor Husband, Brian McEleney as Ebenezer Scrooge, with the ensemble of A Christmas Carol, directed James Dean Palmer at Trinity Rep. Set design by Michael McGarty, lighting design by Seth Reiser, costume design by Michael Krass.  Photo Mark Turek.

Prev Next

From left to right in center: Anne Scurria as Grandma Cratchit, Elijah Nyahkoon as Tiny Tim, Ava Cambra as Petra, Gabriella Wolf-Olayanju as Belinda, Chris Stahl as Bob Cratchit, Lucy Van Atta as Aunt Martha Cratchit. From left to right in background: Rachael Warren as the Ghost of Christmas Present, Brian McEleney as Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol, directed James Dean Palmer at Trinity Rep. Set design by Michael McGarty, lighting design by Seth Reiser, costume design by Michael Krass. Photo Mark Turek.

Prev Next

From left to right: Ava Cambra as Child 2, Elijah Nyahkoon as Child 3, Anne Scurria as Grandma, Kamili Okweni Feelings as the Narrator, Gabriella Wolf-Olayanju as Child 1, and Chris Stahl as Bob Cratchit in A Christmas Carol, in A Christmas Carol directed James Dean Palmer at Trinity Rep. Set design by Michael McGarty, lighting design by Seth Reiser, costume design by Michael Krass. Photo Mark Turek.

Prev Next

From left to right: Chris Stahl, Stephen Thorne, Lucy Van Atta, Maggie Mason, and Matt Ketai as Monks in A Christmas Carol, directed James Dean Palmer at Trinity Rep. Set design by Michael McGarty, lighting design by Seth Reiser, costume design by Michael Krass. 

 
 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 

X

Stay Connected — Free
Daily Email

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

 
:!