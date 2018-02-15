Thursday on LIVE: James Beard National Scholar Contillo & The Ripple Effect

James Beard National Scholar Allison Contillo joins Molly O'Brien on LIVE Thursday to share her emotional story of how her relationship with food developed and changed into a blooming career. She's now a Johnson and Wales University Culinary nutrition student.

Hear how she changed her relationship with food and is working to help educate others on the importance of nutrition.

The Providence Children’s Film Festival kicks off this week, and Eric Bilodeau will discuss this year's schedule of films, activities, workshops and community collaborations. Now in its ninth year, Bilodeau will give insight on films and programming you won’t want to miss.

Organization and efficiency expert Kristin MacRae of Organizing in RI takes a look at small organizing project on a budget.



News and Politics starts at 4 p.m.

During the 4 p.m. show, GoLocal will feature "The Ripple Effect" -- the campaign just launched by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation that focuses on the devastating impact of impaired driving on the community.

Kate Nagle talks to Chief Edward Mello of the Jamestown Police Department about the dangers and the impact of impaired driving.

Also, catch Ray Rickman’s weekly opinion segment “Rickman’s Big View” and GoLocal Columnist Bob Whitcomb.



Related Slideshow: Some of the Most Interesting GoLocal LIVE Interviews—The First 1,000

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.