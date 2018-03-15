Thursday: Cozzolino on The Lounge, LIVE at the State House, and Dr. Adams on the Ripple Effect

GoLocal LIVE starts off atwith RI musician Nate Cozzolino appearing on The Alex and Ani Lounge.

He is an award-winning artist (Motif Magazine Best Singer/songwriter 2016, Best Male Vocalist 2017) based right here in Providence. Having come to the city after a decade in Japan performing at never-sleeping bars and cocktail lounges, he's made his home here in Rhode Island, building and hosting his own thriving open mic night, Madcap Monday. He can also be seen performing both solo and with his band Nate Cozzolino and the Lost Arts at venues throughout New England. Keep your eyes out for The Lost Arts' debut album this fall.

Then, at 3:15 PM, News Editor Kate Nagle goes LIVE at the Rhode Island State House. She will be talking to top legislators and influencers.



At 4:00 PM, we return back to the Navigant Credit Union Broadcast Center with Molly O'Brien. She will be talking with Lindsey Smith is a nationally recognized author, health coach, speaker, wellness icon, and the blogger behind Food Mood Girl.





Best known for her books “Junk Foods & Junk Moods” and “Food Guilt No More” Smith joins Molly O’Brien on LIVE Thursday to talk about her new book “Eat Your Feelings” and how you can enhance your mood with healthy food. Smith will speak at the Bryant University Women’s Summit on Friday.Chief of the division of trauma and surgical critical care at Rhode Island Hospital, Charles Adams, Jr., MD joins LIVE to talk about of "The Ripple Effect," the Rhode Island Department of Transportation's campaign to bring awareness to the impact of impaired driving.With spring cleaning time approaching, organization and efficiency expert Kristin MacRae of Organizing in RI has strategies for organizing your garage.Also, catch “Rickman’s Big View”—Ray Rickman’s weekly opinion segment. Rickman has been one of Rhode Island's leaders in government, human rights, and issues of equality for more than 30 years.