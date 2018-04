Redwood Library Announces Exhibit on John Slocum

The Redwood Library has announced the opening its newest exhibit titled, “The Best Editions of Several Volumes: John J. Slocum, His Library, and The Redwood.”

“The Slocum family has been central to culture in Newport and to the Redwood specifically for generations. I want to thank them sincerely for giving us this incredible trove, which has enriched our Special Collections significantly,” said Benedict Leca, Ph.D., Executive Director of the Redwood.

The Exhibit

Anchored by a large portrait of Slocum, the exhibit features highlights from his professional years of travel, his involvement with the avant-garde literary circles he was first introduced to at Harvard, his particular interest in the Latin and Neo-Latin poetry of Catullus and Secundus, the genealogy of his own family and of his wife’s and an assortment of miscellany ranging from modern fine press imprints to the poetry of Thomas Parnell. Of special note:

Holy Bible of the Brown family, 1709 with family annotations and history recorded by Nicholas Brown in 1793

The marriage certificate of Nicholas Brown and Rhoda Jenckes dated May 2,1762

1651 edition Collected Works of Johannes Secundus  First edition of George Orwell’s Homage to Cataloni, 1938

1961 Fine Press edition of Bibliophile’s Delight: A Book About Books

