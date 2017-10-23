PawSox to Host Annual Open House & BallYard Sale at McCoy Stadium

The Pawtucket Red Sox will host their second annual Open House and BallYard Sale at McCoy Stadium where fans can take walks around the warning track, sit in the dugouts and pose for photos.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We are again blending the joys of a visit to the ballpark with a yard sale. As October’s orange hues herald the end of baseball season and lead us towards the holiday season, we wanted to give families and fans an opportunity to visit their summer home and perhaps add some popular and unusual items to their PawSox collection,” said PawSox President Dr. Charles Sternberg.

Open House and BallYard Sale

Fans and children of all ages can take walks around the warning track, sit in the dugouts and take photos, as well as, participate in a Pumpkin-decorating contest.

For the first time, kids can bring their decorated pumpkins and jack o’ lanterns for a contest that will be judged at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Baseball themes are preferred, but not required.

Fans and collectors can also purchase the 2017 club’s actual game-worn camouflage jerseys, as well as bobbleheads, giant player banners, ephemera, memorabilia, and equipment.

The indoor part of the event includes access to both the home and visitors clubhouses, the batting tunnel, and the PawSox Hall of History.

Attendees will also be eligible to win free prizes, including a Ceremonial First Pitch before a 2018 PawSox home game.

There will be refreshments, and a limited concessions menu provided.

Related Slideshow: Greatest Moments in PawSox History

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.