slides: Pat Benatar Hits Indian Ranch With Her Best Shot

Pat Benatar brought her best stuff to Indian Ranch on Sunday, singing before a full house. Grammy Award winner Benatar performed with her guitarist husband Neil Giraldo and a powerful supporting band. She played a many of her hits, which cover her career spanning over the last thirty seven years.

She sang fan favorites “Shadows”, “We Live For Love”, “Invincible”, “Promises”, “We Belong”, “Hell Is For Children”, “You Better Run”, “Battlefield”, and an encore featuring “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” and “Heartbreaker”.

Benatar’s outstanding performance exemplified that her commanding voice and energy have the resiliency that has withstood the test of time. GoLocalProv was there to capture the moment.

See the photos in the slideshow below.

Photos courtesy of Rick Farrell, Mojo Photography

















































