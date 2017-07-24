slides: Pat Benatar Hits Indian Ranch With Her Best Shot
Monday, July 24, 2017
She sang fan favorites “Shadows”, “We Live For Love”, “Invincible”, “Promises”, “We Belong”, “Hell Is For Children”, “You Better Run”, “Battlefield”, and an encore featuring “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” and “Heartbreaker”.
Benatar’s outstanding performance exemplified that her commanding voice and energy have the resiliency that has withstood the test of time. GoLocalProv was there to capture the moment.
See the photos in the slideshow below.
Pat Benatar Hits Indian Ranch With Her Best Shot
Pat Benatar brought her best stuff to Indian Ranch on Sunday, singing before a full house.
