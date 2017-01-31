French-American School of RI Names Bonnet as Head of School

The Board of Trustees of the French-American School of Rhode Island (FASRI) named Christophe Bonnet as the next head of school.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I am delighted to welcome Christophe Bonnet to the FASRI community. He is an experienced leader and a dedicated educator with a genuine interest in the mission and best practices of French-American schools. He also understands the incredible benefits of an international, dual-language education and the unique challenges faced by similar schools in a time of great change in the field of education,” said Jennifer Tomasik, Chair of the Board of Trustees of the French American School of Rhode Island.

The decision followed a five-month international search process. Bonnet will visit Providence during the transition, collaborating with the administrative team and interim Head of School, Steve Murphy, and assume the role of Head of School in July of 2017.

“I am honored to join FASRI and delighted to start a new chapter of my life in Providence. I was impressed by the level of engagement among all members of the school community during my visit to campus last December and want to leverage that engagement to establish FASRI as an important part of the cultural landscape of Rhode Island,” said Bonnet.

Christophe Bonnet

Bonnet comes to FASRI with 18 years of experience in French International Schools in North America, both as a teacher and as a head of school.

His previous experience includes six-year tenure as Head of School at the Austin International School, where he put in a series of successful initiatives to create a seamless bilingual/bicultural curriculum for students, elevate academic standards, increase faculty retention and create a stronger school community.

