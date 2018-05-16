Cranston’s TinTown Studio Set to Host Annual 12 x 12 Exhibition

TinTown Studio in Cranston will hold an opening reception for the second annual 12 x 12 Exhibition on Friday, May 18.

The reception will go from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

“Our mission here at TinTown Studio is forthright. It is the place where 'good art' will be created, seen, installed and discussed,” said Paul Carpentier, co-owner of TinTown Studio.

The exhibition will run through June 2.

The Exhibition

The exhibition, which features the artworks of 72 artists and designers, is comprised of over 90 works created in a variety of mediums, including painting, drawing, collage, mixed-media, and assemblage.

Gallery Hours:

Opening reception, 18 May, 6:30- 8:30pm

Saturday, 19 May, 2-5pm

Sunday, 20 May 2-5pm

Friday, 25 May, 6-8pm

Friday, 1 June, 6-8pm

Saturday, 2 June, 2-5pm

TinTown Studio is located at 40 Haven Avenue in Cranston.

