College Admissions: What College Would Batman Have Gone To?
Monday, January 30, 2017
The easiest to peg is Superman. As we all know, mild mannered Clark Kent is a news reporter by day and the protector of Metropolis by night. So naturally, Superman went to Columbia University in New York City and graduated from their top rated School of Journalism.
Spiderman gets more intricate. He is probably the result of too many hours spent in the entomology lab, and his superhero feats require a high level of engineering prowess. With their expertise in insect science and claim to the best engineering in the Ivy League, Cornell seems a likely place for Spiderman to have studied. However, given the attrition rate in Cornell’s engineering department, I think it is debatable whether he actually graduated.
Swimming faster than most species and donning gills as he saves the world, Aquaman was probably spawned at a warm weather college. Stanford, an NCAA swimming powerhouse and marine biology haven on the west coast, is a good guess for Aquaman’s alma mater.
Then there is Wonder Woman who shattered the glass ceiling for female super heroes with her girl power agenda, sense of style and moral “lasso of truth”. She was without a doubt, a Wellesley girl who trampled the hearts of more than few West Point cadets in her day.
Like Wonder Woman, Cat Woman represented a new genre of empowered females, but this time with a dark side. Her raw sexuality left Batman dazed and confused, and her jewel heists and lust for money clearly painted her as a ruthless capitalist. Thus, we can postulate that Cat Woman started out at Berkeley in era of bra burning and free love, but later graduated from Wharton after her capitalistic side got the best of her.
Finally, we arrive at the super hero my young friend asked about, Batman. As we all know, Bruce Wayne lived a charmed life. Independently wealthy, he did not appear to have a job and spent most of his leisure time in his mahogany library, dressed in a Brooks Brother’s tweed jacket, sipping brandy. From this, we surmise that Batman spent his undergraduate years at Princeton, a bastion of refinement for young men of means, and the alma mater of F. Scott Fitzgerald. His graduate years were most likely spent at Oxford where he acquired his affected accent, dependency on butlers, and love for all things Anglophile.
This article originally ran in 2013
Related Slideshow: Top New England Colleges According to Business Insider
#13 Wesleyan University
Overall Rank: 49
Location: Middletown, CT
Score: 2.73 out of 5
Tuition and Fees: $47,244
Business Insider: "With roughly 2,900 undergraduates on a 316-acre campus overlooking the Conn. River, Wesleyan uses its small size to provide highly personal faculty support and customizable programs of study to students.
#12 Boston University
Overall Rank: 45
Location: Boston, MA
Score: 2.79 out of 5
Tuition and Fees: $44,910
Business Insider: "A concrete campus located in the bustling city of Boston, BU has nearly 100 study abroad programs in 23 countries, an active social media presence with more than 200 Facebook pages and groups, and 20-plus NCAA Division I varsity sports, including a multiple NCAA national championship-winning hockey team."
#11 Wellesley College
Overall Rank: 44
Location: Wellesley, MA
Score: 2.86 out of 5
Tuition and Fees: $43,544
Business Insider: "Madeleine Albright, Hillary Rodham Clinton, and Diane Sawyer are among the nearly 37,000 living alumni of Wellesley College, an institute with an unwavering commitment to empowering women to make a difference in the world."
#10 Middlebury College
Overall Rank: 40
Location: Middlebury, VT
Score: 2.94 out of 5
Tuition and Fees: $57,075
Business Insider: "Renowned for leadership in language instruction and environmental studies, Middlebury emphasizes close interaction between students and faculty as the core of its education. All courses are taught by faculty members, rather than graduate assistants, and 65% of classes contain fewer than 20 students."
#9 Tufts University
Overall Rank: 37
Location: Medford, MA
Score: 3.07 out of 5
Tuition and Fees: $46,598
Business Insider: "Tufts University encourages students to pursue interdisciplinary studies at its two colleges, the School of Arts and Sciences and the School of Engineering. An overwhelming 90% of students are enrolled in the first, which boasts a liberal arts college feel in a research-rich environment."
#8 Boston College
Overall Rank: 36
Location: Boston, MA
Score: 3.09 out of 5
Tuition and Fees: $46,088
Business Insider: "Boston College jumps four spots on our list, thanks in part to its tremendous growth in recent years. Undergraduate applications have soared 75% over the past decade, and voluntary giving by alumni has increased the university's endowment to $1.9 billion."
#7 Amherst College
Overall Rank: 27
Location: Amherst, MA
Score: 3.31 out of 5
Tuition and Fees: $58,744
Business Insider: "Ranked the second-best liberal arts school in the nation, according to U.S. News and World Report, Amherst College climbed four spots on our list this year."
#6 Williams College
Overall Rank: 23
Location: Williamstown, MA
Score: 3.40 out of 5
Tuition and Fees: $46,600
Business Insider: "Williams was number 27 on last year's list, but our readers voted it up to No. 23 this time around. A top liberal arts college, Williams is set to host its own TEDx conference for students and faculty in January 2014."
#4 Dartmouth College
Overall Rank: 9
Location: Hanover, NH
Score: 3.96 out of 5
Tuition and Fees: $46,752
Business Insider: "At 4,200 enrolled undergraduate students, Dartmouth is the smallest of the Ivies. But its size has no bearing on the prestige of its programs; the school was ranked No. 1 in undergraduate teaching courses by U.S. News & World Report for the fourth year in a row."
#3 Yale University
Overall Rank: 5
Location: New Haven, CT
Score: 4.25 out of 5
Tuition and Fees: $44,125
Business Insider: "Our readers were not shy in praising Yale's hardworking professors: 'Yale is still the best ranking... school thanks to it[s] high profile faculty," one respondent pointed out. 'It's them who keep Yale in the top.'"
#2 Harvard University
Overall Rank: 3
Location: Cambridge, MA
Score: 4.42 out of 5
Tuition and Fees: $42,292
Business Insider: "For the third year in a row, Harvard has held fast at No. 3. Harvard's most popular majors (or "concentrations," as they're called there) are economics and political science, and the Crimson school has been hailed for its think-outside-the-box approach to learning."
Business Insider's rating is scored out of 5 and is based on the results of a 1,000-person reader survey that asked how much each college will help students succeed in life. Tuition was used as a tiebreaker, with cheaper tuition pushing a school to a higher spot.
#1 MIT
Overall Rank: 1
Location: Cambridge, MA
Score: 4.5 out of 5
Tuition and Fees: $42,050
Business Insider: "The tech school admits fewer than 9 percent of applicants, some of whom have gone on to achieve prestigious awards like Nobel Prizes, National Medals of Science, MacArthur Grants, and National Medals of Technology and Innovation."
Business Insider's rating is scored out of 5 and is based on the results of a 1,000-person reader survey that asked how much each college will help students succeed in life. Tuition was used as a tiebreaker, with cheaper tuition pushing a school to a higher spot.
Related Articles
- College Admissions: 10 Extra-Curriculars Colleges Want To See
- College Admissions: 4 Elite Honors Programs in the East
- College Admissions: 4 New England College Visit Road Trips
- College Admissions: 4 Things To Do While Waiting For Early Admissions
- College Admissions: 4 Tips For Overcoming ‘College Phobia’
- College Admissions: 5 Majors You Need to Choose Before You Apply
- College Admissions: Strategies for ADD/ADHD and LD Students
- College Admissions: Why Early Action and Decision Matter
- College Admissions: 4 Fall Pennsylvania Roadtrips
- College Admissions: 5 Things You Need to Know About Financial Aid
- College Admissions: President Obama’s College Scorecard Rankings
- College Admissions: 6 Reasons to Pick a State University
- College Admissions: 6 Great Summer Reads for College Students (And Their Parents)
- College Admissions: 4 New England College Roadtrips
- College Admissions: 6 Steps To A Killer College Application
- College Admissions: Why Starting in 9th Grade Matters
- College Admissions: 5 Most Haunted College Campuses
- College Admissions: 5 Reasons to Attend College in Canada
- College Admissions: Top 10 College Admissions Websites
- College Admissions: Is a Big-City School Right for You?
- College Admissions: The Real Danger in Being a High School Athlete
- College Admissions: What Your PSAT Scores Really Means
- College Admissions: Best Ski + Snowboard Colleges in the East
- College Admissions: Why GPA’s Lie
- College Admissions: Handling Early Admission Rejection
- College Admissions: 6 Ways to Impress Your Interviewer
- College Admissions: 4 Things To Do While Waiting For Early Admissions
- College Admissions: Must-Have Books
- College Admissions: Early Application Numbers
- College Admissions: Best Ski + Snowboard Colleges in the West
Follow us on Pinterest Google + Facebook Twitter See It Read It