slides: Christmas Magic at The Park Theatre with Melissa Etheridge
Monday, December 04, 2017
The iconic singer-songwriter performed her originals: “I Want to Come Over,” “Come to My Window,” “Bring Me Some Water,” and “I’m the Only One,” as well as covers of Christmas classics such as “It’s Christmas Time,” “Happy Christmas,” and “O Night Devine.”
An evening of solid rock and seasonal tunes ensued before a sold-out house, which transcended Etheridge’s audience to a magical place.
GoLocalProv was there to capture this special evening.
See the slideshow below for photos.
Christmas Magic at The Park Theatre with Melissa Etheridge
Multi-Grammy Award winner Melissa Etheridge brought her Merry Christmas, Baby tour to The Park Theatre on Saturday.
Related Articles
- MUSIC: Buddy Guy Owns The Blues + Rocks Out The Park Theatre
- Ann Wilson of Heart Wows The Park Theatre
- Jonny Lang Lights Up The Park Theatre
- Mojo Photography: Dennis DeYoung Performs at Park Theatre
- Folk Legend Judy Collins’ Christmas Show at The Park Theatre!!
- Stills-Collins Bring Magic to The Park Theatre