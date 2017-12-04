Welcome! Login | Register

slides: Christmas Magic at The Park Theatre with Melissa Etheridge

Monday, December 04, 2017

Photos by Rick Farrell, Mojo Photography

 

Multi-Grammy Award winner Melissa Etheridge brought her Merry Christmas, Baby tour to The Park Theatre on Saturday.

The iconic singer-songwriter performed her originals: “I Want to Come Over,” “Come to My Window,” “Bring Me Some Water,” and “I’m the Only One,” as well as covers of Christmas classics such as “It’s Christmas Time,” “Happy Christmas,” and “O Night Devine.”

An evening of solid rock and seasonal tunes ensued before a sold-out house, which transcended Etheridge’s audience to a magical place.

GoLocalProv was there to capture this special evening.

See the slideshow below for photos.

 

Christmas Magic at The Park Theatre with Melissa Etheridge

Multi-Grammy Award winner Melissa Etheridge brought her Merry Christmas, Baby tour to The Park Theatre on Saturday. 

Photos courtesy of Mojo Photography, Rick Farrell

