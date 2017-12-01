Welcome! Login | Register

10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - December 1, 2017

Friday, December 01, 2017

December is already here and holiday events for all ages around the state of Rhode Island are in full swing. Not to mention other great events going on as well. 

This weekend’s events include Disney Live at The Vets, the Christmas Tree lighting at the Alex and Ani Center, Finding Neverland at PPAC and much more. 

To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.

December 1

Finding Neverland at PPAC

"Finding Neverland" tells the story behind the creation Peter Pan.

 Playwright J.M. Barrie struggles to find inspiration until he meets four young brothers and their widowed mother. Spellbound by the boys’ make-believe adventures, he sets out to write a play that will astound London theatergoers.

Friday's show begins at 8 p.m. 

Click here for more information

December 1

Holiday Lantern Tour at Museum of Newport History

Hear the history of early American holiday traditions on an evening walking tour. Learn how Newporters did, or didn't, observe the holidays.

The event goes from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

December 2

Wreath Making Workshop at Blithewold Mansion, Gardens & Arboretum

Get ready for the holidays by making your own wreath. 

Blithewold’s Garden Manager Gail Read and Horticulturist Betsy Eckholm’s design ideas and assembly tips will guide you in creating one-of-a-kind holiday wreaths. You will also be able to choose your greens from a wide variety of plant material, much of which is pre-cut from Blithewold’s collection.

The workshop goes from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. 

Click here for more information

December 2

PC vs URI at Ryan Center 

Providence College and the University of Rhode Island renew their rivalry at the Ryan Center on Saturday evening. 

The Friars enter the game the with a record of 6-1, while the Rams come in with a record fo 4-2. 

PC has won the last seven games of the series. 

Game time is set for 5 p.m. 

Click here for more information

December 2

13th Annual Gingerbread House Decorating Contest 

Get creative and decorate your own Gingerbread house at Artists' Exchange in Cranston. 

Prizes awarded to winners in each age level category.

The contest runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Click here for more information

December 2

Winter Lights Market and Tree Lighting at Alex and Ani Center 

Get into the holiday spirit with the Winter Lights Market and Tree Lighting at the Alex and Ani Center. 

Be sure to catch the World Champion ice skating demonstration produced by Brad Vigorito and Sara DiNardo.

The event begins at 5 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

December 3

Disney Live at The Vets 

Join Mickey, Minnie, and the duo of Donald and Goofy as 25 of everyone's favorite Disney characters surprise and captivate the audience at every turn.

Show times are 1:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. 

Click here for more information

December 3

Festa Di Natale on Federal Hill 

Federal Hill’s DePasquale Plaza sparkles for the holidays with a Panettone eating contest, Christmas carols, face painting, games, holiday shopping, a visit from Santa Claus and a tree lighting. 

The event goes from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

December 3

Downtown Jingle 5K and Kids Run 

Head into the city for the annual Jingle 5K and Kids Run outside of the Rhode Island Convention Center. 

Santa will be on-site with gifts for kids. A live band will be entertaining before and after the run. 

The 5K starts at 11 a.m. and the kids run begins at 10:30 a.m. 

Click here for more information 

December 3

Christmas With Johnny & Nat at RISD Museum 

A Holiday Jazz Concert with Delbert Leon Collins singing the songs made famous by Nat King Cole and Johnny Mathis.

The event begins with at 2 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

 
 

