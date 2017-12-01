10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - December 1, 2017
Friday, December 01, 2017
This weekend’s events include Disney Live at The Vets, the Christmas Tree lighting at the Alex and Ani Center, Finding Neverland at PPAC and much more.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
See the Great Things to do in RI This Weekend in the Slideshow Below
December 1
Finding Neverland at PPAC
"Finding Neverland" tells the story behind the creation Peter Pan.
Playwright J.M. Barrie struggles to find inspiration until he meets four young brothers and their widowed mother. Spellbound by the boys’ make-believe adventures, he sets out to write a play that will astound London theatergoers.
Friday's show begins at 8 p.m.
December 1
Holiday Lantern Tour at Museum of Newport History
Hear the history of early American holiday traditions on an evening walking tour. Learn how Newporters did, or didn't, observe the holidays.
The event goes from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
December 2
Wreath Making Workshop at Blithewold Mansion, Gardens & Arboretum
Get ready for the holidays by making your own wreath.
Blithewold’s Garden Manager Gail Read and Horticulturist Betsy Eckholm’s design ideas and assembly tips will guide you in creating one-of-a-kind holiday wreaths. You will also be able to choose your greens from a wide variety of plant material, much of which is pre-cut from Blithewold’s collection.
The workshop goes from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
December 2
PC vs URI at Ryan Center
Providence College and the University of Rhode Island renew their rivalry at the Ryan Center on Saturday evening.
The Friars enter the game the with a record of 6-1, while the Rams come in with a record fo 4-2.
PC has won the last seven games of the series.
Game time is set for 5 p.m.
December 2
13th Annual Gingerbread House Decorating Contest
Get creative and decorate your own Gingerbread house at Artists' Exchange in Cranston.
Prizes awarded to winners in each age level category.
The contest runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
December 2
Winter Lights Market and Tree Lighting at Alex and Ani Center
Get into the holiday spirit with the Winter Lights Market and Tree Lighting at the Alex and Ani Center.
Be sure to catch the World Champion ice skating demonstration produced by Brad Vigorito and Sara DiNardo.
The event begins at 5 p.m.
December 3
Disney Live at The Vets
Join Mickey, Minnie, and the duo of Donald and Goofy as 25 of everyone's favorite Disney characters surprise and captivate the audience at every turn.
Show times are 1:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.
December 3
Festa Di Natale on Federal Hill
Federal Hill’s DePasquale Plaza sparkles for the holidays with a Panettone eating contest, Christmas carols, face painting, games, holiday shopping, a visit from Santa Claus and a tree lighting.
The event goes from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
December 3
Downtown Jingle 5K and Kids Run
Head into the city for the annual Jingle 5K and Kids Run outside of the Rhode Island Convention Center.
Santa will be on-site with gifts for kids. A live band will be entertaining before and after the run.
The 5K starts at 11 a.m. and the kids run begins at 10:30 a.m.
December 3
Christmas With Johnny & Nat at RISD Museum
A Holiday Jazz Concert with Delbert Leon Collins singing the songs made famous by Nat King Cole and Johnny Mathis.
The event begins with at 2 p.m.
