10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - August 3, 2018

Friday, August 03, 2018

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

Yanni will be at PPAC this weekend

There is plenty going on around the state of Rhode Island to keep you busy this weekend. From festivals to activities and shows, there are events for all ages. 

This weekend’s events include Newport Jazz Festival, the Providence Fringe Festival, Yanni at PPAC and much more.

To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.

See the Great Things to do in RI This Weekend in the Slideshow Below

 

August 3

Providence Fringe Festival at The Wilbury Theatre Group

The Providence Fringe Festival (FRINGEPVD) is open to anyone who wants to produce their own show.

Audiences are encouraged to take full advantage of the variety of performing & visual artists participating in the fringe. Attend performances that you wouldn't normally attend, see things you wouldn’t otherwise see.  Keep an open mind, and have fun.

See “Artemisia’s Intent," director Melissa Moschitto on LiVE: 

The festival goes from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

August 3

Little Compton Antiques Festival Preview Party at Little Compton Historical Society

The event features live music by the Spindle Rock River Rats, a complimentary beverage and sunset supper.

Enjoy early entrance to the antique show featuring high-quality antiques offered by 25 New England dealers.

The event goes from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

Click here for more information

August 3

Yoga in the Garden at Blithewold Mansion 

Blithewold and Bristol Yoga Studio present an outdoor summer yoga series.

Bring a yoga mat, water, and wear comfortable clothing. 

The event goes from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. 

Click here for more information 

August 4

Newport Jazz Festival at Fort Adams 

Newport Jazz Fest is here. 

The festival features more than 50 performances starting on Friday, August 3 and going through Sunday, August 5. 

Notable performances include George Clinton, Andra Day, Charles Lloyd and many more. 

Click here for more information

August 4

Yanni: 25th Anniversary of "Live at Acropolis" at PPAC 

Legendary performer and composer Yanni has announced that he will celebrate the 25th Anniversary of “Live At The Acropolis” with a world tour that will launch this spring in the United States.

“Live at the Acropolis” was released in 1994 and is the first ever live album and concert video from the maestro. Recorded at the Herodes Atticus Theatre in Athens with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra from London, the concert took a year and a half to complete. The album was mixed and produced by Yanni in his home studio and was made into a TV special that aired in the States on PBS. “Live at the Acropolis” became an incredible success and is the second best selling music video of all time.

The show begins at 8 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

August 4

Herbal Remedies: Make Your Own at Watson Farm

Join Herbalist Kristin Minto in a hands-on exploration of how to harvest and prepare common herbs and plants for making home remedies.

Learn proper drying methods to preserve the highest quality possible for teas. Find out how to make your own tinctures, as well as the history and proper use of oils for preserving plants and making your own remedies.

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. 

Click here for more information 

August 4

Kids Story Time at Books on the Square 

Parents and children can join our storytellers twice each week for the ongoing Story Time event lasting approx. 30 minutes.

This event is best suited for children 6 months–6 years old.

The event goes from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. 

Click here for more information 

August 5

3-Hour 12 Meter Racing Experience at Bowen's Wharf

Race aboard a 12 Meter America’s Cup contender. 

Aboard the 12 Meter racing yachts, a professional and friendly crew will coach those interested in a “hands on” sailing experience, but participation is not required.

No sailing experience necessary. Fun for sailors of all ages.

The event goes from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

August 5

Dark Star Orchestra at Bold Point Park 

Dark Star Orchestra is a Grateful Dead cover band formed in Chicago, Illinois. 

Don't miss out on this performance. 

The concert begins at 5 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

August 5

Urban Wildlife: Learning to Co + Exist at RISD ISB Gallery

The goal of this exhibit is to encourage the viewing public to take an active role in healthy co-existence with urban animals.

RISD invited artists to collaborate with scientists to create art that explores the lives of wild animals in urban areas and the human responses to this shared territory.

The exhibit goes from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. 

Click here for more information 

 
 

