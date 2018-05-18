10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - May 18, 2018
Friday, May 18, 2018
This weekend’s events include the final days of the Volvo Ocean Race Newport Stopover, the Newport Waterfront Oyster Festival and much more.
To help you figure out which event to go to and when, GoLocalProv has put together a complete guide of what to do and when in the slideshow below.
See the Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend in the Slideshow Below
Related Slideshow: 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - May 18, 2018
May 18
Gurney's Resorts Volvo Ocean Race Clambake
Gurney’s Resort & Marina is the official port partner, entertainment partner and host to the Gurney’s Resorts In-Port Race during the Newport stopover of the Volvo Ocean Race.
The clambake goes from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
May 18
Ri's Most Award-Winning Comedy Show: The Bit Players
Kick your weekend off with a good laugh by watching The Bit Players at the Firehouse Theater in Newport.
Inspired by audience suggestions, no two shows are ever the same
The event goes from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
May 19
Motors and Mansions at Marble House
Join The Preservation Society of Newport County and the Audrain Automobile Museum for Cars & Coffee on Bellevue Avenue every month this summer through October.
May 19
18th Century House Joining Demonstration: A History Space Program
House building in the 18th century was a labor-intensive process that required the skills of many tradesman. While the carpenter hewed and joined timber frame "bones" of the building, it was the house joiner who crafter the fabric of its interior woodwork.
With a basic set of hand tools, the house joiner produced the paneling, wainscoting, decorative moldings, and window sash so familiar in period houses and public buildings. Dan Lacroix makes and uses reproductions of the hand planes and other tools used by the house joiner to demonstrate the process of transforming rough lumber into elements of a finished 18th century home.
Dan is a lifelong woodworker and has been demonstrating the use of 18th-century hand tools since 2004. He has demonstrated at many New England museums and historic house sites including Minuteman National Historical Park.
The event goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
May 19
Garden Tour - Chateau-Sur-Mer: Aristocrats And Arboretums
Grand trees and sweeping lawns create the impression of a centuries-old family seat at Chateau-sur-Mer. In fact, the Wetmore family planned and groomed their acreage to create an aristocratic setting, complete with a very fine private arboretum.
Jim Donahue will explain the site's evolution and identify its champion trees.
The event goes from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
May 19
Norman Bird Sanctuary's Spring Plant Walk
This family-friendly walk is a great way to celebrate spring.
Join your naturalist guide on a botanical search for blooming flowers and other plants waking up from winter along the trails. You will learn about basic plant identification techniques, common native and invasive plants of Rhode Island and even look for wild edibles.
The event goes from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
May 19
Middletown Aquidneck Growers Market at Aquidneck Grower's Farmers Market
Now in its 22nd season, the market has 20 regular vendors, guest artisans and live music every week. Pick up your groceries and head inside for wine tasting.
The market goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
May 19
Final 2 Days of the Volvo Ocean Race at Fort Adams
Head to Fort Adams in Newport for the final two days of the Volvo Ocean Race's Newport Stopover.
Leg 9 of the race resumes at 2 p.m. on Sunday as the teams head off to Cardiff.
The village is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.
May 20
Traditional Irish Music Session at Fastnet Irish Pub
Live traditional Irish music every Sunday night, hosted by A. O. Gutierrez, Tim May, and Jack Wright.
If you plan on eating, the pub suggests that you arrive early.
The event goes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
May 20
Newport Waterfront Oyster Festival
Taste your way around Rhode Island with oysters from 12 different growers and four restaurants featuring flavors unique to the state.
Two-time slots are available daily, 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM or 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, and advance purchase tickets include four fresh, Rhode Island oysters and a beverage, live music, event program & tasting notes, contests and more.
The festival goes from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Related Articles
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - March 16, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - March 9, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - March 16, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - March 23, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - March 23, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - March 9, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - March 2, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - February 16, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - February 23, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - February 23, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - March 2, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - March 30, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - March 30, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - May 4, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - April 27, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - May 4, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - May 11, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - May 11, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - April 27, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - April 20, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - April 6, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - April 13, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - April 13, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - April 20, 2018
- 10 Great Things to do in RI This Weekend - May 18, 2018