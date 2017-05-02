slides: 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - May 2, 2017

Calling all animal lovers!

If you're on the lookout for a new pet for you or your family, look no further.

Whether you want a dog, a cat, or even a furry little friend to complete your home, think adoption first! There are hundreds of lovable pets just waiting for you to take them home in rescue leagues and shelters everywhere.

Check out these 10 pets available for adoption from the Providence Animal Rescue League, below

Little Man Hi everyone. I am Little Man, even though I am not so little. I am a 2 year old, large Cane Corso mix. I am a shy guy who is looking for a patient, dog savvy home who will let me take the time to adjust into a forever home. If you're looking for a soft, sensitive smooshy companion - look no further! Come meet me today! Milo I'm Milo. I am a 2 year old, neutered male Pitbull Terrier mix. I am an active boy who really enjoys practicing training in exchange for some yummy treats. I would do well in a home that would continue my training to work my brain. If I sound like the handsome gentleman to you - come visit me at PARL! Brownie I'm Brownie! I am a large, 4 year old Pitbull Mix looking for a forever home! I am super sweet and love getting pets from my favorite 2 legged people. Although I am 4, I am still active and enjoy a good walk around the block. Sometimes I get a little nervous meeting new people, but once I warm up - I am a lovebug. If I sound like the perfect pal for you - come meet me today! Kimber I'm Kimber! I'm a sweet little senior lady looking for a quiet home to cozy up in. Being so little, the world can be a scary place sometimes, so it might take me a little while to warm up to new people. But don't worry, once I am comfortable, I will shower you with kisses and affection! I love sharing some cuddle time and enjoying the occasional stroll in the sunshine with my favorite humans. I can't wait to find the right person to give all my love to! Rockstar Hi everyone! My name is Rockstar, and I'm a 5 year old lab/setter mix. Like my namesake, I have lots of energy! I'm a big guy who really loves adventure, so I'm on the lookout for an active family that wants to see the world as much as I do. If you're looking for a sweet, handsome boy to join you in your active lifestyle, look no further! CoCo My name is Coco and I am a 5 year old female. I'm a active and spunky young girl looking for a home! My feline-ality is "Party Animal". I'm a cat on a mission: PARTY! I love to play and explore and test my limits. I'd love to play with you, but I can make a toy out of anything: pencils, post-it notes, potatoes. If you're looking for some laughs and someone to liven up the party, think about inviting me. Anika I am Anika. I am a two year old black and white tuxedo female feline looking for her forever home. My feline-ality is "Secret Admirer". When it comes to relationships, I'm very level-headed. I don't leap in paws first, if you know what I mean. But give me a little time, and then I'll shower you with purrs, head-butts, and plenty of lap time. In the meantime, you may not see a lot of me but I'll be thinking a lot of you! Smokey My name is Smokey and I am a 9 year old female. I'm a pretty chill older lady looking for a loving home. My feline-ality is "MVP". I'm a savvy cat who knows the score. I'm pretty unflappable, too. I don't mind entertaining myself, but a human companion at the other end of the couch and a nice scratch behind the ears always make my day. If you're looking for a resourceful addition to your team, think about signing this Most Valuable Pussycat. Jack My name is Jack and I am a 13 year old male. I'm a pretty reliable old guy and I think I make a pretty darn good companion. I'm not too needy, but also not too aloof. My feline-ality is "Sidekick". Like all sidekicks, I'm just plain good company. I like attention, and I also like my solitude. I don't go looking for trouble but I'm no scaredy-cat, either. If you are looking for a steady companion to travel with you on the road of life, look no further. The Bachelor My name is The Bachelor and I am a 3 year old male. If you're looking for a kitty with good looks and an outgoing and fun personality - that's me! I will need freedom and lots of exercise and play time in my new home to keep me happy and content. My feline-ality is "Leader of the Band". I'm a cat who does everything in a big way. I not only like to be in the middle of things - I like to lead the parade. I'm an adventurous cat, but I'll still make plenty of time to show you my affectionate side. I'm the demonstrative type, you might say. Want a cat who's brimming with confidence? That's me.

