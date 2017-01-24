slides: 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - Jan. 24, 2017
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
If you're on the lookout for a new pet for you or your family, look no further.
Whether you want a dog, a cat, or even a furry little friend to complete your home, think adoption first! There are hundreds of lovable pets just waiting for you to take them home in rescue leagues and shelters everywhere.
Check out these 10 pets available for adoption from the Providence Animal Rescue League, below.
Related Slideshow: 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - Jan. 24, 2017
Alvin
Meet Alvin! This big boy has the sweetest mush face you've ever seen. Alvin is looking for a comfy home where he can spend his golden years. He is such a sweetheart, and deserves plenty of TLC! If you're ready to open your home and heart to this big lug, come visit! You'll be glad you did.
Cleo
My name is Cleo. I am a 11-year-old female sweetheart. My feline-ality is "Love Bug". Do you seek affection? I do! If you also like petting, purrs, and paws kneading your lap, I think we might have a LOT in common. I'm looking for "someone who enjoys quiet times and togetherness." Could that someone be you?
Daisy
My name is Daisy and I am an 8 year old female. I am a beautiful senior girl that would love to be your one and only fur baby. My feline-ality is "Leader of the Band". I'm a cat who does everything in a big way. I not only like to be in the middle of things - I like to lead the parade. I'm an adventurous cat, but I'll still make plenty of time to show you my affectionate side. I'm the demonstrative type, you might say. Want a cat who's brimming with confidence? That's me.
Lucy
My name is Lucy and I am a 5 year old front-declawed female. I am a social and funny girl that loves to hang out in my cozy bed. My feline-ality is "sidekick". Like all sidekicks, I'm just plain good company. I like attention, and I also like my solitude. I don't go looking for trouble but I'm no scaredy-cat, either. If you are looking for a steady companion to travel with you on the road of life, look no further.
Nemo
My name is Nemo and I am a 1 1/2 year old male. I am a high energy guy that loves to run the show. My feline-ality is "Party Animal". I'm a cat on a mission: PARTY! I love to play and explore and test my limits. I'd love to play with you, but I can make a toy out of anything: pencils, post-it notes, potatoes. If you're looking for some laughs and someone to liven up the party, think about inviting me.
Moose
My name is Moose and I am a 3 year old female. I am a sweet and gentle girl that would love to be part of your family. My feline-ality is "MVP". I'm a savvy cat who knows the score. I'm pretty unflappable, too. I don't mind entertaining myself, but a human companion at the other end of the couch and a nice scratch behind the ears always make my day. If you're looking for a resourceful addition to your team, think about signing this Most Valuable Pussycat.
Related Articles
- 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - September 20, 2016
- 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - September 13, 2016
- 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - September 27, 2016
- 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - Oct. 4, 2016
- 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - October 11, 2016
- 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - September 6, 2016
- 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - August 30, 2016
- 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - August 2
- 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - August 9
- 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - August 16 2016
- 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - August 23
- 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - October 18, 2016
- 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - October 25, 2016
- 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - Dec. 20, 2016
- 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - Dec. 13, 2016
- 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - Dec. 27
- 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - Jan. 3, 2017
- 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - Jan. 10, 2017
- 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - Dec. 6, 2016
- 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - Nov. 29, 2016
- 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - November 1, 2016
- 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - Nov. 8, 2016
- 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - November 15, 2016
- 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - Nov. 22, 2016
- 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - Jan. 17, 2017
Follow us on Pinterest Google + Facebook Twitter See It Read It