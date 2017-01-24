slides: 10 Great Pets in Need of Loving Homes - Jan. 24, 2017

Calling all animal lovers!

If you're on the lookout for a new pet for you or your family, look no further.

Whether you want a dog, a cat, or even a furry little friend to complete your home, think adoption first! There are hundreds of lovable pets just waiting for you to take them home in rescue leagues and shelters everywhere.

Check out these 10 pets available for adoption from the Providence Animal Rescue League, below.

Prev Next Mia "Hi guys! I'm Mia! I love everyone! Well, sometimes new things can be scary but just give me a few seconds to compose myself then I will be ready to snuggle. Snuggling is my favorite! Feel free to stop by anytime to say hello." Read More Prev Next Icy Meet, Icy! This 4 yr old girly loves to go on walks and show off how well she can do "Down". On the market for an energetic, love muffin? Icy just may be your gal. Come by and meet her today! Read More Prev Next Blue Say "Hey!" to Blue. Blue is big goofball with the sweetest personality. Some of his favorite things are tossing around squeaky toys and hanging out by your side! Come and check this lover boy out, today. Read More Prev Next Alvin Meet Alvin! This big boy has the sweetest mush face you've ever seen. Alvin is looking for a comfy home where he can spend his golden years. He is such a sweetheart, and deserves plenty of TLC! If you're ready to open your home and heart to this big lug, come visit! You'll be glad you did. Read More Prev Next Noel Meet, Noel! This adorable, bundle of energy is looking for the perfect human to call her best friend! We're thinking this beauty is about 6 yrs old. Come and check her out today! Read More Prev Next Cleo My name is Cleo. I am a 11-year-old female sweetheart. My feline-ality is "Love Bug". Do you seek affection? I do! If you also like petting, purrs, and paws kneading your lap, I think we might have a LOT in common. I'm looking for "someone who enjoys quiet times and togetherness." Could that someone be you? Read More Prev Next Daisy My name is Daisy and I am an 8 year old female. I am a beautiful senior girl that would love to be your one and only fur baby. My feline-ality is "Leader of the Band". I'm a cat who does everything in a big way. I not only like to be in the middle of things - I like to lead the parade. I'm an adventurous cat, but I'll still make plenty of time to show you my affectionate side. I'm the demonstrative type, you might say. Want a cat who's brimming with confidence? That's me. Read More Prev Next Lucy My name is Lucy and I am a 5 year old front-declawed female. I am a social and funny girl that loves to hang out in my cozy bed. My feline-ality is "sidekick". Like all sidekicks, I'm just plain good company. I like attention, and I also like my solitude. I don't go looking for trouble but I'm no scaredy-cat, either. If you are looking for a steady companion to travel with you on the road of life, look no further. Read More Prev Next Nemo My name is Nemo and I am a 1 1/2 year old male. I am a high energy guy that loves to run the show. My feline-ality is "Party Animal". I'm a cat on a mission: PARTY! I love to play and explore and test my limits. I'd love to play with you, but I can make a toy out of anything: pencils, post-it notes, potatoes. If you're looking for some laughs and someone to liven up the party, think about inviting me. Read More Prev Next Moose My name is Moose and I am a 3 year old female. I am a sweet and gentle girl that would love to be part of your family. My feline-ality is "MVP". I'm a savvy cat who knows the score. I'm pretty unflappable, too. I don't mind entertaining myself, but a human companion at the other end of the couch and a nice scratch behind the ears always make my day. If you're looking for a resourceful addition to your team, think about signing this Most Valuable Pussycat. Read More Prev

